David Eason says Jenelle Evans left him last year because she needed ‘to go party and get it out of her system’

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason are notorious for breaking up and getting back together.

David has made several questionable decisions and Jenelle has stuck by him through all of them. After more than one breakup, they’ve always found a way to make things work.

Recently, Jenelle and David opened up about their chaotic relationship on her YouTube series, I Have Something To Say.

Jenelle referenced their most recent breakup and how she needed to take a break from everything. She described that after taking some time to herself she was feeling much better and said that she and David were able to have a fresh start.

She said, “We get along so much better now I feel like than we ever have before.”

David added his opinion and said, “I know Jenelle and I split up for a couple of months, but she just had to go party and get it out of her system. She realized life is not greener on the other side.”

David gets Jenelle fired from Teen Mom 2

Fans of Teen Mom 2 are familiar with the couple’s rollercoaster relationship. Jenelle stayed by David’s side through some crazy incidents even after he got her fired from Teen Mom 2.

In April of 2019, MTV decided to cut ties with her after David shot and killed their family dog.

They released an official statement that read, “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

David defended his actions and claimed he was protecting their daughter Ensley after the dog bit her in the face.

David and Jenelle’s most recent breakup

During their most recent split in October 2019, Jenelle filed a protective order against David and began the divorce process.

According to E! News, Jenelle cited various incidents of alleged abuse and claimed she was scared for the safety of herself and for her children.

She stated in court documents, “Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being.”

After a brief period of time, Jenelle and David ended up talking again after they went to counseling to work through their issues.

Haters often criticize Jenelle and David for their poor choices and many can’t understand why Jenelle continued to take David back and why she defends his violent actions.

Regardless of people’s opinions, Jenelle and David made it clear that they are happier than ever.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.