Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans says her sister sold her out to the tabloids, hints at her own show

Former reality TV star Jenelle Evans claims her sister sold her out to the tabloids Pic credit: MTV

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans was recently asked about her estranged sister, Ashleigh, and she told her followers that Ashleigh sold her out to the tabloids and struggles with mental health issues.

Addressing fans’ questions on TikTok, Jenelle shared a video on the social media platform explaining what happened between her and her sister.

The question posed by a fan read, “what happened to your sister why don’t you talk abt her or why she’s never in your videos just curious[.]”

Jenelle said her sister was jealous of her, has mental issues, and sold her out to the tabloids

Jenelle responded, “Haha so yeah, about her. Me and her didn’t have the best relationship growing up. She had her own friends, I had my own friends. When we moved to North Carolina things changed. She got into a gothic phase and I was high school cheerleader.”

She continued, “And we definitely didn’t get along then because it seemed like she was jealous over me. Later on in life, I ended up on this show and then things only got worse from there. She, um, has mental health issues.”

She then explained how her sister made up stories for the tabloids.

She said, “She sold me out to the tabloids, making up stories that aren’t even true. When something goes bad in my life, that is the only time she will comment on my life.”

She added, “So… hope she’s doing well but it’s better if I cut her off.”

Jenelle weighed in about Amber Portwood and her daughter, Leah Shirley

The same day, Jenelle took to TikTok yet again to answer another fan questions, this time about Teen Mom OG and the strained relationship between Amber Portwood and her daughter, Leah.

The fan asked Jenelle, “Quick question just watch the newest episode of teen mom og what’s your thoughts on amber and Leah didn’t want nothing to do with her??”

Jenelle answered, “I don’t watch Teen Mom OG or Teen Mom 2 anymore or anything that’s on MTV. But, I did hear about that scene and I think it’s pretty heartbreaking. But it’s also none of my business.”

@jenellelevans Reply to @elijah_mommie Y’all always want to try and get me talking 😂😁 ♬ original sound – Jenelle Evans

The former MTV star hinted at her own reality tv show

One of Jenelle’s followers on TikTok asked, “are you going to be back on TV soon at all I miss you girl!”

Jenelle replied, “Maybe! We will see 🥰”

Jenelle answered fans on TikTok about her own show Pic credit: jenellelevans/TikTok

Another fan asked about Jenelle getting her own show and said, “Have you ever thought about having your own reality show since you got fired from Teen mom 2?”

Jenelle answered, “Yes, but I’m in contract until May 21st WHICH IS NEXT WEEK 🥰🤩”

Jenelle hinted at her own reality tv show. Pic credit: jenellelevans/TikTok

Jenelle recently weighed in on another Teen Mom OG storyline, when a fan asked her about the situation with Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards, who were also fired from the Teen Mom franchise.

Jenelle said that she didn’t feel sorry for the couple.

Jenelle claimed that she’ll be recording her own podcast, after denying that she was fired from another gig, as a host for the podcast, GirlS**t.

Although Jenelle is no longer part of the cast, Teen Mom 2 fans can catch up with the other moms as a new season of the show is underway.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.