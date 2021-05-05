Jenelle Evans doesn’t feel sorry for Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards, wishes she could change giving her mom custody

Jenelle said she doesn’t feel sorry for Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards “one bit.” Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans shared her thoughts on Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards of Teen Mom OG as well as the one thing from her past that she regrets.

During an Instagram Q&A, Jenelle was asked if she felt sorry for Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards from Teen Mom OG and she had a simple, but impactful answer.

She said, “Not one bit.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

As far as feeling sorry for Ryan and Mackenzie, the fan could have been referring to the fact that the couple was fired from Teen Mom, along with Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry.

The Edwards family has made headlines a lot recently, particularly when Ryan’s dad, Larry Edwards, got into a heated scuffle with Maci Bookout’s husband, Taylor McKinney. The tiff almost turned physical before Maci and Taylor walked off the stage.

Fans were also curious about the one thing she would change about her past.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Jenelle’s answer involved her mother Barbara, who she’s had a contentious relationship with recently due to an ongoing custody battle over her oldest son, Jace.

She replied, “Giving my mom temp. custody.”

Jenelle answers more questions from fans

Jenelle continued to answer several questions from her followers and some of them involved her land, and her husband David Eason.

Jenelle answered a Q&A for her followers. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle’s next question had to do with an animal once frequently seen on her land.

The fan asked, “How’s that lil goat that use to always follow you around on your land?”

Jenelle said, “We have the mom, dad, and baby goat to my friend that has a farm.”

It’s unclear if the goat in question was Elvis, the family’s goat that David, killed and ate, after severing its head and making “goat nuggets.”

Jenelle doesn’t feel sorry for Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards and revealed she won’t be having anymore kids. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

A fan asked Jenelle about her baby chicks

Another one of Jenelle’s fans touched on a controversial topic when they asked her, “Why won’t you address the baby chick situation?”

Jenelle’s answer was, “Because it’s no ones business but my own. That story never happened. 🤷🏻‍♀️”

Jenelle addressed the baby chick situation and talked about the one thing she would change in her past. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

One fan was curious if Jenelle would ever get a solo show and she hinted that maybe one day she would, but didn’t specify.

Jenelle’s husband, David, made headlines last week when he was heard threatening to smack their four-year-old daughter in the mouth after she accused him of killing one of their baby chicks. A day later, Jenelle praised David as the “best father he could ever be” after the reports.

Several other fans asked questions about whether Jenelle would be having anymore babies, but she set the record straight and verified that she won’t, since her tubes have been tied.

Although Jenelle is no longer part of the Teen Mom 2 cast, due to David killing their family dog, she has talked recently about having anxiety from “bad memories” of the reunions and has admitted she misses being on the show.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.