Teen Mom OG: Ryan Edwards and family fired, blame it on Maci Bookout


Ryan Edwards and Maci Bookout of Teen Mom OG
Ryan Edwards and Maci Bookout of Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV

It looks like Maci Bookout’s ex Ryan Edwards and his family won’t be rejoining the show next season because sources say she had them fired.

A conference call took place on Tuesday with MTV’s production crew that included Ryan, his wife Mackenzie, and his parents Jen and Larry. The group was told that they wouldn’t be asked back next season on Teen Mom OG.

Sources explained the reason they were given. Apparently, Maci was unhappy with the show focusing mainly on her issues with Ryan and his family.

Maci and the production crew decided that moving forward; Teen Mom OG would instead focus more on her talents. The source said that the Edwards family wasn’t being “fired” but rather temporarily laid off.

Ryan and his dad Larry allegedly told the Teen Mom production team that if they were removed from the upcoming season, they wouldn’t be returning at all.

Larry confirmed that he and Jen have been fired, said ‘It’s unbelievable’

Larry confirmed the news to The Sun that he and his wife Jen were fired with his statement: “We, the family have been let go from the show by the network. It’s unbelievable.”

Larry wouldn’t disclose why they were fired, but he did admit one piece of information. He said that during the reunion, Maci got mad at them for alleging they hadn’t seen Bentley in a month.

Larry added to his statement: “We got in so much trouble.”

Larry couldn’t confirm whether his son Ryan and wife Mackenzie were fired. 

Maci fired back at Mackenzie for her ‘petty b***h’ comment on the show

The tension between Maci and her ex’s family has heated up this season, on and off-air. Maci and Ryan’s wife Mackenzie recently got into it after Mackenzie called Maci a “petty b***h” in an episode of the show.

Maci Bookout of Teen Mom OG on Twitter
Maci clapped back at Mackenzie. Pic credit: @MaciBookout/Twitter

Maci was obviously not happy about Mackenzie’s choice of words and fired back with a simple response of her own: “I’d rather be a petty bitch than a stupid one. #allday”

Maci’s fights with Ryan and his family have become relentless

The fight continued, though. Maci called out Mackenzie for not doing a face-to-face segment for the reunion.

Ryan refused to film with Maci and Taylor, so Jen and Larry ended up filming instead. Things came to a head and Taylor erupted on Ryan’s parents.

Taylor went off, telling them that their son Ryan needed to be more like him and throwing in their face that he’s been more present in Bentley’s life than Ryan.

Sources say that the Edwards family will appear early next season, but will no longer be included in the Teen Mom OG cast. 

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.

