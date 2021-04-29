Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Jenelle Evans says David is ‘the best father he could ever be,’ after he threatened to smack their daughter


Jenelle Evans formerly of Teen Mom 2
Jenelle Evans praises David Eason’s parenting skills a day after he threatened to smack their daughter in the mouth. Pic credit: MTV

Jenelle Evans is coming to her husband, David Eason’s defense once again, this time after he threatened to smack their four-year-old daughter in the mouth.

Jenelle shared a series of pictures and videos, praising David Eason and calling their daughter, Ensley, a “Daddy’s girl.”

In the first two pictures, Ensley sat with her dad, David, on the beach while building sandcastles. The subsequent videos show Ensley and David playing in the sand and tailgating on the beach with their dog and Jenelle’s son, Kaiser, and stepdaughter, Maryssa.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

David was heard threatening to smack their daughter, Ensley, in the mouth on TikTok

A day prior, David was caught threatening to smack their daughter, Ensley, in the mouth after she said that he had killed some of their baby chicks while he filmed live on TikTok.

monsterscriticsreality

657 1,024

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Hitting with a hashtag! 👊🏻 Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney have ...

View

Apr 28

77 4
Open
Hitting with a hashtag! 👊🏻 Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney have some new shirts available through their clothing line and the new pieces are a direct shot at Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards.⁠ ⁠ The couple started their own clothing line called Things That Matter. The line brings awareness to important topics such as Autism acceptance, PCOS awareness, and breast cancer.⁠ ⁠ But now, after the explosive reunion episode, the line dropped some new merchandise. See the three new t-shirts, each with their own hashtags, at our #linkinbio!⁠ ⁠ (📸: MTV)⁠ --------⁠ #teenmomog #teenmom #macibookout #taylormckinney #ryanedwards #larryedwards #teenmomfight #teenmomdrama #teenmomreunion #fight #hashtags #youngmom #16andpregnant #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #teenmom2 #thingsthatmatter #clothingline⁠ #mackenzieedwards #maciteenmom

Hitting with a hashtag! 👊🏻 Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney have some new shirts available through their clothing line and the new pieces are a direct shot at Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards.⁠

The couple started their own clothing line called Things That Matter. The line brings awareness to important topics such as Autism acceptance, PCOS awareness, and breast cancer.⁠

But now, after the explosive reunion episode, the line dropped some new merchandise. See the three new t-shirts, each with their own hashtags, at our #linkinbio!⁠

(📸: MTV)⁠
--------⁠
#teenmomog #teenmom #macibookout #taylormckinney #ryanedwards #larryedwards #teenmomfight #teenmomdrama #teenmomreunion #fight #hashtags #youngmom #16andpregnant #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #teenmom2 #thingsthatmatter #clothingline⁠ #mackenzieedwards #maciteenmom ...

77 4

While tending to the family’s baby chicks, Ensley told her dad, “Remember you killed the baby chicks? Don’t you do it again! Then I’ll be so mad.”

David was recorded telling Ensley, “I will smack you in the mouth!” before the video ended.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?
Join Us On Facebook!

Jenelle shared her post less than 24 hours after David’s TikTok video made headlines.

She captioned her post, “This picture explains a lot: The love for her dad is really big, she likes to build sandcastles with him, and the love for the beach.”

“No matter how badly you hate @easondavid88 , he’s the best father he could ever be. Only if you knew us personally maybe then you would agree, until then stop judging our lives because we’re doing just fine. 🌊🏖 #BeachDay #Family #DaddysGirl”

Before Jenelle disabled comments on her post, several of her followers commented

One of Jenelle’s followers wrote, “I think she’s trying to convince herself of this. 😒”

Another fan simply commented, “Bs,” and one said, “I was waiting for this 😂😂 sure Jenelle… Sure…”

Jenelle Evans formerly of Teen Mom 2 on Instagram
Several of Jenelle’s followers commented before she disabled comments on her post. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle continually defends David, despite his behavior and history

This isn’t the first time Jenelle has come to David’s defense after his questionable behavior, namely violence against animals. The couple was fired from Teen Mom 2 after David shot and killed the family dog for allegedly nipping Ensley in the face.

Earlier this month, Jenelle defended her husband of three-and-a-half years while they went out for dinner together, but her fans weren’t convinced she’s happily married.

Last month, Jenelle told her followers that “this is forever” when talking about her marriage to David.

Although Jenelle is no longer a part of the Teen Mom franchise, she recently admitted that she misses being a part of the show.

Teen Mom 2 is returns Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.

Mona Wexler
Latest posts by Mona Wexler (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x