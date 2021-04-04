Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans fends off pregnancy rumors, defends her marriage

Jenelle Evans denied she’s pregnant and defended her marriage to David Eason. Pic credit: MTV

Jenelle Evans, formerly of Teen Mom 2, felt the need to denounce pregnancy rumors and defend her marriage to David Eason on social media.

Over the span of two days, Jenelle shared several posts of herself and her husband of three and a half years, David.

In her first post, she wrote, “I said to the moon and back and meant it 💗” using the hashtag #MarriedLife and tagged David. In the pics, the two were dining outside at a restaurant.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Jenelle’s followers weren’t convinced

The two made kissing faces at each other from across a fire pit.

But fans weren’t thrilled that Jenelle was promoting her marriage, given David’s history.

One comment read, “He is not a good person, try hiding his image all you want too, it’s already been revealed. then again, you’ve always made excuses and chose your men over everything.”

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Not everyone was rooting for Jenelle and David’s marriage. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

In her next post, Jenelle stood solo for a pic. She wore what looked like David’s black leather jacket and held an umbrella, as it was raining outside.

She wore a short, white dress and nude sandals.

Jenelle’s solo pic sparked rumors that she is pregnant

Many of Jenelle’s followers thought she looked pregnant in the photo and Jenelle felt the need to explain that she wasn’t.

Jenelle added in the comments: “Lmfao I have my tubes tied y’all.”

Jenelle denied she was expecting a fourth baby. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

A few fans made seemingly innocent assumptions. One fan wrote, “Totally preggo and beautiful,” while another replied, “Is she pregnant again!!”

Another of Jenelle’s followers said, “Beautiful I love the make up.. You might have people asking your preggo now.”

One fan thought others would question whether she was pregnant. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Some of Jenelle’s supporters spoke out

Others defended the former reality tv star and called out fans who assumed Jenelle was pregnant.

One wrote, “What’s wrong with you people especially women assuming she’s pregnant. Isn’t that a rule? Don’t assume. My god. So freaking rude.”

One fan defended Jenelle. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle boasted about her marriage to David

Once again, she tagged her husband and shared a quote: “A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.”

The first pic showed the couple holding hands and laughing. They stopped and posed, holding each other by the arms, in another pic.

David kissed Jenelle’s head in another, and David held Jenelle by the arm as she seemed to be stroking his beard.

Fans went off when they saw Jenelle portraying her marriage as a happy one.

One suggested that Jenelle should crop the sadness out of her photo. Jenelle had something to say.

Jenelle replied to the fan’s comment, “@jlcalandros yeah sadness because of petty bitches and thank God I have @easondavid88 there for support. 🙌❤️”

Jenelle responded to a fan that suggested she remove the sadness from her pic. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Another of Jenelle’s 2.9 million followers wrote, “your relationship is a hot mess. You are pretending that it is great. I can only imagine what those poor kids have witnessed.”

One follower called Jenelle’s relationship a “hot mess.” Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle can’t seem to catch much luck, based on her life choices

Jenelle isn’t having much luck launching any business ventures lately. And she has had a rough week — she heavily promoted a new podcast, GirlS**t, only to be fired from the gig days later.

Jenelle denied she was fired, claiming to be a producer and that she “hand chose” fellow podcaster Deavan Clegg.

A day after news of her firing broke, Jenelle had taken to Instagram to share a post that was meant to be inspirational. But her attempts to paint a picture of contentment were shot down by fans who slammed her life choices.

Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019 after MTV discovered that her husband David killed the family dog.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.