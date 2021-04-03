Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans’ inspirational post was anything but, fans slam her life choices

Jenelle Evans, formerly of Teen Mom 2, received hate for an inspirational post. Pic credit: MTV

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans shared what was meant to be an inspirational post, but it got shot down by fans when they slammed her life choices.

A day after it was announced she was fired from her podcast, Jenelle took to Twitter to show her fans that she was doing just fine.

She shared a pic of herself getting glammed and captioned it, “Inspiration comes in many weird ways. Sometimes you will get put through hell many times in your life but you have to pick yourself back up to shine.”

She continued, “Always listen to your intuition. Never forget who you are and always stand your ground!”

Followers weren’t inspired by Jenelle’s tweet

Jenelle’s followers weren’t feeling the same way as Jenelle, though, and they made it known. One of her followers claimed that Jenelle was the sole reason she has experienced so many problems in her life.

“The only thing this weekend should have ‘opened your eyes’ to is the fact that YOU are the common denominator in allllll of the problems in your life. It’s a hard pill to swallow but once you do, your dumpster fire of an existence will improve. Promise!” The tweet read.

Jenelle received backlash for her past behaviors. Pic credit: @PBandJenelley_1/Twitter

Another follower shared a similar sentiment about being the “common denominator” in her own failures: “How has listening to your intuition worked for you thus far? How’s Jace? Being the common denominator in so many failures, you should really evaluate your “intuitions” and the people you surround yourself with.”

Yet another of Jenelle’s followers got candid and blamed her failures on her “piece of s**t” husband, David Eason.

Others labeled the former reality TV star ‘toxic’ and ‘sick’

“You never learn your lesson. Your [sic] just toxic look at all the smoke in your face toxic,” one user wrote.

Another follower didn’t think Jenelle was deserving of the publicity she’s garnered: “You don’t deserve any platform. You are not an inspiration to anyone. You’re sick.”

More fans sounded off. Pic credit: @PBandJenelley_1/Twitter

The insults came one day after Jenelle denied being fired from her new podcast, GirlS**t. She had promoted her new gig earlier in the week, only to be fired on April Fools’ Day — except it wasn’t a joke.

One of Jenelle’s followers labeled her as the “common denominator.” Pic credit: @PBandJenelley_1/Twitter

Jenelle claimed she was a producer and therefore couldn’t be fired from GirlS**t

According to Jenelle, she “hand chose” Deavan Clegg of 90 Day Fiance as one of the cast members for the podcast. Jenelle also claimed that she was the producer, so that meant she couldn’t be fired.

Jenelle filmed several short videos for her Instagram stories and claimed that she would be releasing a YouTube docuseries that would explain her side of the story. Jenelle first shared a link to the video, but there hasn’t been any video added to her Addicted to Growth docuseries.

When a fan on Instagram asked if Jenelle would be making a video explaining what happened between her and the rest of the podcast group, Jenelle claimed, “Yes, but now is not the time.”

Jenelle answered a fan who asked about a video explaining her side of the story. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle misses filming for Teen Mom 2 but can’t seem to get any of her business ventures to take off

Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 in April 2019 after her husband David Eason shot and killed the family dog for allegedly biting their daughter in the face. She recently shared that she misses being a part of the show.

Since her termination, Jenelle has tried her best to stay relevant and promote her work, but it doesn’t seem like fans or co-workers are willing to give her a chance until she makes some major changes in her life.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.