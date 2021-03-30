Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans dishes on her marriage to David Eason, says ‘this is forever’

Jenelle Evans dishes on her marriage to David Eason. Pic credit:MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is sticking by her marriage to David Eason whether you like it or not!

As a matter of fact, the mom-of-three says their marriage is “forever.”

The couple has had their share of ups and downs over the years, with many viewers touting them as toxic.

We’ve seen their relationship issues play out on the show and on social media even before the couple tied the knot in 2017.

One year into the marriage Jenelle called the police on her husband and accused him of assaulting her, but later called it a drunken misunderstanding.

However, by 2019, the couple had separated.

The MTV personality then moved to Nashville for a fresh start and even filed a restraining order against David.

But things have taken another turn for the couple, who have since reconciled.

Jenelle Evans says her marriage is ‘forever’

The Teen Mom 2 star had a recent chat with Us Weekly where she dished on the status of her marriage to David Eason.

It seems divorce is now off the table and Jenelle explained why she’s more secure in her relationship than ever before.

“Before I wasn’t really sure,” confessed Jenelle. “But now I’m really secure with my marriage and I really do think this is forever, especially because lately we’ve been really getting along like for longer periods of time than before.”

As for why she decided to give things another shot, the brunette beauty had an explanation for that as well.

“Because I know me and David, a lot of our disagreements were just bickering and arguing. And to me, I felt like we can work through that–especially if we went to marriage counseling,” said Jenelle.

She continued, ” And we went to parenting counseling before and we’ve been to marriage counseling and, like I said, I’m just glad we got over it and things are a lot better.”

Jenelle and David are moving forward

During her chat with the media outlet, the Teen Mom 2 alum continued to explain how she plans to move forward in her marriage.

“There’s a lot of worse things that’s happened in my life than getting back with my husband and trying to work it out,” noted Jenelle.

“And for me, I was willing to give it a second shot and I told David when I got home, ‘if this does not work we are separating and I am leaving‘ And I think he got it. Because before I think it just was an empty threat he was thinking, and then I really left so he saw that I really will.”

Do you think Jenelle and David can make their marriage work this time around?

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.