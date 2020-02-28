Jenelle Evans says she and David Eason are ‘considering counseling’

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans left David Eason back in October because she was scared for her life.

She filed a restraining order to protect herself and her kids.

But it sounds like David is winning her over once again.

In a new interview, Jenelle has revealed that they are contemplating counseling to get their relationship and co-parenting back on track.

Of course, this isn’t what fans want to hear, as Jenelle was praised for leaving him behind and moving to Nashville to start over.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are contemplating a future together

The revelation came in an interview with E! News, where Jenelle opened up about the couple’s plan.

“We are going to consider counseling,” she told the website.

While she denies that they are back together, she does admit that they are trying their best to co-parent.

A source reveals that the counseling could be to get back together, but it could also just be for the sake of peaceful co-parenting of Ensley.

“Jenelle and David are not fully back together, and as of now, Jenelle still has her Nashville apartment and has it until at least April,” a source told E! News. “They are looking into counseling options to see if they can work things out.”

Jenelle Evans has been spending more time with David lately

Even though Jenelle denies being back with David, and David saying he’s enjoying his single life, they are spending lots of time together.

Jenelle was recently caught sleeping over at her home in North Carolina, where David lives full-time. Not only did she share a video on Instagram Stories of her being there, but David also shared a video of her naked in the tub.

Earlier this week, the two were spotted in a Walmart buying a dog bed and dog food. At first glance, it looked like the two were getting a dog together, but Jenelle later introduced her dog Rosey to her fans.

David and Maryssa were there as Jenelle was buying supplies for the new dog. She explained on her website that the dog was meant to bring joy to the children throughout this split and the move to Nashville.

Whether David and Jenelle will get back together after counseling has yet to be seen. But if she does, she’s essentially cutting all ties with Teen Mom 2 and MTV.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.