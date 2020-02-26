Jenelle Evans introduces fans to new dog Rosey 10 months after death of Nugget

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans claims she’s moving on and starting a new life for the sake of her kids.

But it seems that David Eason is still a huge part of it.

This morning, Jenelle announced that she had gotten herself a new dog named Rosey.

Of course, this is just 10 months after she lost her dog Nugget after David admitted to shooting their pet.

Despite that, Jenelle has a sweet reason as to why she got Rosey.

Jenelle Evans introduces her new dog on her blog

She first shared a photo of the dog on her Twitter account. On her blog, she opened up about her decision, even though many would argue that it is a bad idea.

“When I arrived I wanted to make the kids feel as comfortable as possible. I thought the best way to do this was to buy a dog. Yes, I know what you’re thinking, ‘Jenelle is crazy!’. Sometimes I have the best ideas, and sometimes I don’t. This idea turned out to be a good one,” Jenelle writes on her personal website about the new purchase.

She then goes on to talk about her experience in getting the dog from someone on Craigslist but concludes the blog post by saying that she’s glad she made the purchase for her kids.

“Even though this was a very fast decision to get a new dog and at a tough time in my life, I’m happy I did!” she writes.

Jenelle Evans went with David Eason to get supplies for the dog

Even though Jenelle and David have split, she still had him join her on a trip to Walmart to get supplies for the pet, including a dog bed.

Earlier this morning, TMZ reported that Jenelle and David were spotted at a Walmart in Leland, North Carolina, where she was seen carrying supplies that could indicate that someone was buying a dog.

Now, we know that the purchase was most likely for Rosey, her new puppy.

They were seen carrying out a dog bed and dog food.

It was back in April of last year that Jenelle revealed that her dog Nugget had passed away. It didn’t take long for fans to learn that David had shot and killed the dog after it had nipped their daughter Ensley.

The couple would supposedly later claim to police that the whole thing was a publicity stunt, but then added a few days later that the police were crooked.

The whole incident would result in MTV firing her from her Teen Mom 2 duties.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.