Jenelle Evans posts emotional message to dog Nugget: Teen Mom 2 star says dog had lots to learn

Jenelle Evans hasn’t said anything about the 911 call yesterday where an unidentified male reportedly called the police to say David Eason shot and killed her dog Nugget.

Now, in an emotional Instagram post, Jenelle reveals she misses her dog everyday and life isn’t the same without Nugget. She also apologizes to the dog, saying she’s speechless. Jenelle notes she’s been crying every day since losing the dog.

Interestingly, she points to Nugget having a lot to learn and room to grow from the lessons she was trying to teach him. She ends the post, saying she’s distraught and heartbroken.

Jenelle Evans makes no reference to David Eason being the possible reason that Nugget is no longer here. She doesn’t put the blame on her husband, and she doesn’t confirm the stories surfacing online about David shooting and killing the dog.

The police have yet to release a statement about the investigation, or what could possibly happen to Eason if he is indeed the person who shot and killed Nugget.

Eason hasn’t made any comment either after the incident, keeping silent on social media.

“Let this be your wake up call,” one person replied to her message, while another added, “It starts with animals… take your babies and run girl!! Sorry for your loss.”

Several of her followers noted that they had watched the video of the incident leading up to the shooting, claiming that the whole thing could have been avoided.

“So I watched the video of the ‘nipping incident’ and you can clearly see this pup was uncomfortable,” one follower wrote. “A child should be taught boundaries with a dog. Period. He stood there recording instead of teaching her that she shouldn’t get in a dog’s face. Now the poor girl is likely terrified of dogs and the poor dog has lost its life. Disgusting. Take those babies and run. Fast and far.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.