Is Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans sleeping over at David Eason’s house?

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans claimed that she was starting over in Nashville back in November 2019 after announcing she was leaving her husband behind.

At the time, she claimed she had filed all the necessary paperwork to separate from him.

It would later be revealed that she filed a restraining order against him.

Just a few weeks ago, she revealed that she was not back together with him. But her social media posts appear to be telling a different story.

This morning, Jenelle revealed that she might have been staying at The Land, the property she and David once shared.

Jenelle Evans shared a video from The Land in the early morning hours

She shared a video of her on The Land with David’s new baby goat. It was shared early in the morning at about 8 am.

And that means she didn’t just stop by for a quick visit.

From Nashville to Wilmington, North Carolina, you are facing a long 9-hour+ drive. It’s doubtful she made that drive through the night to arrive at his home this morning.

It is possible that she just decided to share an older video on Instagram Stories, just to confuse her fans.

In other words, she probably slept over. Ensley was most likely with her too.

Did Jenelle Evans bathe in front of David?

Just to make things even more awkward, David is accused of sharing a video of a naked Jenelle sitting in a bathtub.

The news came from The Hollywood Gossip, which claims that David shared the video on social media.

However, we can’t confirm whether the video was shared over the weekend shortly after he recorded it, meaning she was bathing in front of him after they had separated, or if it is an old video he found on his phone.

As we’ve previously reported, Jenelle told her fans that she hasn’t completely closed the door on her marriage to David Eason.

In fact, the two appear to be seeing much more of each other, especially after she’s posting videos from their property in North Carolina.

She told her fans that she wants to see him change, and she wants to see him make some effort.

What’s interesting about that is that David has previously denied that he’s getting back together with Jenelle. In fact, he appears to be enjoying the single life as much as possible.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.