Teen Mom 2: David Eason threatens to ‘smack’ his daughter while filming live video

Former Teen Mom 2 star David Eason threatened to “smack” his daughter in the middle of filming a live video on TikTok.

The video was posted by The Ashley after a fan recorded it from TikTok. In the clip, David’s 4-year-old daughter Ensley, who he shares with Jenelle Evans, was pointing out their baby chicks.

She said to David, “Remember you killed the baby chicks? Don’t you do it again! Then I’ll be so mad.”

David appeared to be surprised by his daughters statement.

Ensley then said again, “If you kill them again I’ll be so mad!”

David responded, “Girl you have lost your mind. What are you talking about?”

Ensley then accused David of killing some of the chicks the day before. David asked her why she made that comment and denied hurting the animals.

David and Ensley continued to argue back and forth with one another as David became visibly agitated.

David became so frustrated with his daughter that he said, “I will smack you in the mouth!”

Following his threat, the video quickly ended. It’s unknown at this time whether Ensley’s claims are true.

David has a history of violence with animals

While there is no evidence at this time to determine if Ensley’s accusations are true, her claims are not entirely unbelievable to fans.

David and Jenelle were fired from Teen Mom 2 after he shot and killed their family dog.

David claimed that he only shot the dog because it bit Ensley in the face and he needed to protect his child.

David also killed the family’s pet goat as he grilled it and ate it on an Instagram Live video. He was not shy about letting his fans know that it was their pet goat and he bragged about killing him.

Jenelle continues to defend David

Despite his mistreatment of their animals, Jenelle has continued to defend her husband against critics.

Jenelle did leave David for a short period of time following the shooting of their family dog, but she eventually took him back and forgave him for what he had done.

The couple is notorious for breaking up and getting back together, as they’ve done it several times over the last few years. They’ve had various altercations in the past but Jenelle has always taken David back.

Currently, Jenelle claims that David is a good man and that the two of them are in a happy marriage.

At this time, Jenelle has yet to speak out about Ensley’s claims nor has she commented on David’s threat to “smack” their daughter.

Teen Mom 2 returns on Tuesday May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.