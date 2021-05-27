Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans says she’s open to working for MTV again

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans says she’s open to working for MTV again if the opportunity presented itself Pic credit: MTV

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans admitted that she would be willing to work for MTV again if the opportunity presented itself.

Jenelle announced that she would be appearing on The Candace Owens Show earlier this week to discuss life after her MTV contract expired.

The 29-year-old’s segment aired on Tuesday night and before her interview, Candace Owens had only nice things to say about her and her husband, David Eason.

During her interview, Candace asked Jenelle if she would ever return to MTV if they asked to have her back on the network.

“I’m open to opportunities,” the former MTV personality revealed.

“Probably not the same show, but I’m open to talking to any networks like I said and we would have to have long discussions,” she added.

Candance was curious what Jenelle’s future might look like

“MTV kicks you to the curb and says, okay, no more. And how do you pivot your life away from being on TV? What does the future for Jenelle Evans look like?” the talk show host asked.

“Well, right now I’m looking into possibly producing things and kind of not being in front of the camera, but behind the camera. And I have a lot of ideas that weren’t heard when I would film with MTV,” Jenelle answered.

She continued, “So I just want to be involved in, you know, editing. I’ve always wanted to be a film editor ever since I’ve been like in third grade. So that’s kind of like my passion.”

Jenelle said she’d want a say in what was aired and how she would be portrayed

Jenelle explained, “I would like to have a say so in the approval because a lot of the episodes that aired on TV, they didn’t show us anything before it aired. So I was kind of surprised. It’s still a surprise to everyone when it airs.”

“And that’s when you see this trickle effect of everyone getting on social media like I’m, I don’t approve of this. They edit this, they edited this wrong and you know, they’re making me look bad and I just, I just want to have a say so,” she told Candace.

Jenelle was fired from MTV after a decade for her husband’s actions

Ten years into her career with MTV, Jenelle was fired after it was discovered that her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their dog Nugget for allegedly nipping their daughter Ensley in the face.

MTV’s statement at the time of Jenelle’s firing read, “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

The mom of three revealed earlier this year that she struggles with “bad memories” of the Teen Mom 2 reunions. Her replacement, Jade Cline, and former castmates were recently in New York City to film this season’s Teen Mom 2 reunion, which will air later this year.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.