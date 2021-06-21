Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans’ JE Cosmetics line has officially gone out of business

Jenelle Evans’ cosmetic line has officially gone belly up. Pic credit: MTV

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ makeup company, JE Cosmetics, has officially gone out of business.

It was reported that the North Carolina Secretary of State has dissolved Jenelle’s business license for her makeup line.

The office confirmed that Jenelle failed to file her annual business report in April, rendering the business inactive.

Jenelle claimed she chose to stop selling her kits

Jenelle claimed that it was her decision to stop the sales of her poorly received eyebrow kits, due to lack of a business team.

“Basically I stopped it myself. I still have stuff to sell, and I was still actually selling products, but it’s really hard to keep up with without a team,” Jenelle told The Sun.

“I was the one packaging everything, shipping it all, restocking it, it was really hard to keep up with it without a team,” she added.

As far as her social media channels are concerned, Jenelle said she wants to “focus on monetizing” them.

After receiving complaints about her products, Jenelle was dropped by her manufacturer, and all the inventory was returned to Jenelle.

After XJ Beauty cut ties with Jenelle and sent her a termination letter, Jenelle had this to say, “Due to the issues with the other company we were working with, we have decided to cut ties. We are sorry for anyone not happy with their kits. We will be doing meet and greet/giveaways for the kits while coming up with new products.”

Jenelle added, “Note to self: Do everything on your own. Be your own boss.”

After complaints, Jenelle passed off old kits as part of her new line

Some customers who tried Jenelle’s products complained of finding foreign substances in the makeup, such as mold and fibers.

Even still, Jenelle was determined to sell her eyebrow kits, and claimed that she received “new shipments” to send out to her customers. However, eagle-eyed clients pointed out the dates on the kits, which matched her old batch of inventory.

Jenelle’s former public relations representative called out Jenelle, telling The Sun, “She bought so many units. She purchased 2,000 eyebrow kits. It’s the same kits. They were left at a warehouse. She’s trying to get rid of them since she was stuck with a lot. I wish her luck!”

Jenelle is finding ways to stay involved in the Teen Mom 2 drama

Lately, Jenelle seems to be focusing her attention on social media, mostly recording videos for her 1.7 million followers. Although she no longer films for Teen Mom 2, Jenelle has involved herself with some of the current cast members.

Jenelle once again threw herself in the middle of some Teen Mom 2 drama when she made comments about another former castmate, Leah Messer. She told her followers, “I just think that she needs to live her life.”

Jenelle continued, “I mean, I don’t feel nothing but she tries to be in a clique or be friends with who she thinks is popular, and she will go with whoever she thinks has the most benefits for her.”

During the feud between Jenelle’s former castmate Kail Lowry and Briana DeJesus, Jenelle spoke out. Jenelle claimed to not know what was going on, but told her followers, “Idk what y’all are talking about but yeah sounds like some Kail drama lol[.]”

Since Jenelle mentioned that she would be willing to work with MTV again, some fans are wondering if the former reality TV star might be rejoining the cast of Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.