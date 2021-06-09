Jenelle Evans weighs in on the Teen Mom 2 feud between Briana DeJesus and Kail Lowry

Jenelle Evans, formerly of Teen Mom 2, had an opinion about the feud between Briana and Kail Pic credit: MTV

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans got caught up in the feud between Briana DeJesus and Kail Lowry and gave her opinion on the drama.

Fans of the show noticed that Kail was visibly absent from the entire episode last night.

Towards the end of the episode, Briana shared a post on Instagram aimed at Kail, claiming her castmate was “cut” from the show.

Briana also ranted that she felt it was unfair that Kail didn’t have to film her “humiliating” moments, like she did.

The 27-year-old MTV star thought that Kail should have been required to film the domestic violence incident involving her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Chris Lopez that resulted in her arrest last fall.

Briana shared that since she was “authentic” and filmed everything, including contracting a “humiliating” STD from her ex, that Kail should be required to do the same.

Kail took to her own social media account to clear the air, claiming that she knew she wouldn’t be in the episode. She told her fans that it was a choice not to film because it didn’t feel “genuine” to who she is.

Jenelle posted online amid the Briana and Kail drama

Around the same time, Jenelle took to her Instagram account to do a Q&A with her followers.

One of the first questions that a fan had was actually a comment.

The fan wrote, “[Briana] keeping it real by exposing how fake she really is[.]”

Jenelle claimed she didn’t know what was going on, but did she?

Jenelle chimed in about the Briana vs. Kail feud Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle replied, saying, “Idk what y’all are talking about but yeah sounds like some Kail drama lol[.]”

Jenelle and Kail don’t have the best rapport

The feud between Jenelle Evans and Kail Lowry is a longstanding one. Jenelle and Kail were actually friends at one point, but their friendship didn’t last very long.

At one point, Kail sent Jenelle a care package as a peace offering, but Jenelle wasn’t interested in making peace. Instead, she burned Kail’s gifts and recorded the ordeal to share on social media.

Jenelle’s time on Teen Mom 2 was cut short when MTV decided to part ways with her after discovering her husband, David Eason, shot their family dog, Nugget.

Although Jenelle no longer films for Teen Mom 2, she recently said that she would be open to working with MTV again, if the opportunity presented itself.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.