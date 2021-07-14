Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus has regrets about forcing a relationship between Stella and her dad Luis

Briana DeJesus has continually tried to force Stella to have a relationship with her dad Luis but now she regrets it. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus is feeling regretful for trying to force her daughter, Stella, to have a relationship with her father, Luis.

Briana shares her youngest daughter, Stella, 4, with Luis Hernandez.

Briana and Luis had a brief fling that resulted in Briana becoming pregnant. Briana considered aborting the pregnancy, but Luis was adamantly against it.

Briana and Luis weren’t able to make their relationship work, although they did hook up after meeting up at a club where Luis was deejaying. Their rendezvous ended in Briana contracting an STI from Luis, as documented on Teen Mom 2.

Since Stella has been born, though, Luis has been largely absent from his daughter’s life and continually no-shows Stella when they have plans, which has caused Briana to feel as though she’s “failed” her daughter.

Luis made an appearance on Teen Mom 2 to spend time with Stella

On the latest episode of Teen Mom 2, Luis made a rare appearance and showed up to Briana’s house to spend some time with Stella.

Briana’s mom, Roxanne, admitted that she had been calling Luis’s mother, urging her to get her son to step up to the plate.

Briana had planned on leaving Stella alone with Luis so they could spend some time together. However, Stella wasn’t having it, and acted out in the only way a toddler is equipped to handle such intense emotions.

Briana DeJesus punished Stella for not wanting to spend time with Luis

Stella began to scream, scribble erratically with markers on her drawing paper, and threw some things before hiding under the table.

Briana reacted with anger and told Stella to stop crying and go to her room, essentially punishing her for feeling emotions toward her absent father.

Now, Briana is regretting her actions after watching herself on the episode of Teen Mom 2, calling her actions “disgusting,” and promised her followers that she’s going to change how she reacts to Stella.

Briana now regrets how she treated Stella on the latest episode of Teen Mom 2

Briana took to Twitter to share several tweets during the episode of Teen Mom 2. She told her followers, “Jesus, after watching that clip. I’ll never again force her to do anything. Nor will I get upset bc she’s upset 🤮🤮 disgusting[.]”

In another tweet, Briana shared, “My poor baby Stella with her tears falling down. Definitely holding her [closer] tonight[.]”

And one last tweet from Briana after watching herself react to Stella said, “That was hard to watch. And to see her so happy with von… I’m crying[.]”

Also in the episode, Stella’s eyes lit up when her big sister, Nova, returned from an outing with her dad, Devoin Austin. Devoin has taken Stella under his wing like his own, and the two share a special bond.

Luis is essentially a stranger to Stella, so having Devoin in her life as a regular presence has helped Stella to fill some of the void of not having a father in her life.

Briana is working on doing what’s best for Stella

Briana has been called “thirsty” by critics who felt that she needs to stop forcing Luis into Stella’s life. Earlier this year, Briana revealed that since Stella has been born, Luis’s family has only reached out to her three times.

Briana recently told her fans to keep watching Teen Mom 2 to find out what legal steps she took against Luis for Stella’s well being.

Teen Mom 2 fans definitely felt for Stella after this week’s episode and were glad to see that Briana was able to recognize what she needs to change in order to put Stella’s best interests first.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.