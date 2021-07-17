Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Teen Mom 2 fans call out Leah Messer for complaining about filming for the show


Leah Messer of Teen Mom 2
Leah Messer complained about filming for Teen Mom 2 and fans of the show threw shade at her. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 fans threw shade at veteran castmate Leah Messer for complaining about filming for the show.

Leah shared a video to her Instagram stories, mocking the comments she gets about filming for Teen Mom 2 while spending a day at Myrtle Beach with her daughters.

In the video, she imitated the comments she receives, and said in a high-pitched voice, “I want to film with you, I want to film with you.”

Leah Messer complained about filming for Teen Mom 2

“Let me just give you a little bit of insight on filming,” Leah told her camera as she sat inside her car, “So, first it’s hurry up and then wait. We’re wanting to film at the beach today, but we have to have a police escort, a lifeguard to even get in the water, uh, security, multiple cameras, multiple film, like production, all that kind of fun stuff — but who wants to film with us again?”

In a caption on her video, Leah wrote, “Btw- Our life guard called off so we can’t get in the water until we wrap [filming]”

Leah again mocked being asked to film with her for Teen Mom 2 and in a high-pitched voice, sarcastically said, “Come on down! Let’s have a big filming party!”

Next, Leah showed her daughters walking towards the beach and told the camera, “Finally get to go to the beach!”

Teen Mom 2 fans threw shade at Leah for complaining

Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram shared Leah’s Instagram story and fans of Teen Mom 2 called out Leah for complaining about “doing her job.”

“Pffffft please. Money and free trips tell me it IS everything it’s cracked up to be though,” wrote one fan on Teen Mom Chatter’s post.

Another fan of Teen Mom 2 commented, “You’re making $$$$$$$$. Paying you mad money. I will come film lol.”

“Police escort for what?” Asked another commenter.

Leah Messer of Teen Mom 2 on Instagram
Fans of Teen Mom 2 called out Leah for complaining about having to film for the show. Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 fans felt Leah’s paychecks should make up for the inconveniences of filming

One Teen Mom 2 fan felt that Leah shouldn’t be complaining about her job, especially because it pays so well. They commented, “I wouldn’t [be] complaining about ish if I got the kind of paychecks she did!”

Another fan commented and didn’t see what Leah had to complain about, again noting that the money should be worth any inconvenience.

“Ur making mad money tho plus it’s the normal cameras .. a lifeguard is normal to have and the only extra is security,” wrote the fan.

Leah Messer of Teen Mom 2 on Instagram
More fans called out Leah for complaining about filming for Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

Leah has come under fire for her scenes on Teen Mom 2 this season

Leah has come under fire lately for her segments on the show. Teen Mom 2 fans are growing tired of her “cringeworthy convos” with her daughters, Ali, Aleeah and Addie.

With ratings for Teen Mom 2 dropping drastically and upper level MTV producers reportedly being cut from the show, is Leah partly to blame for the decreased viewership? Fan page Teen Mom Tea recently took a poll and 79% of viewers agreed that Leah’s parts on the show are “SO BORING.”

Although Leah has been working on staying in recovery from pain medication addiction, attaining a real estate license, and raising her girls, it looks like Teen Mom 2 fans prefer more drama on-screen.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.

