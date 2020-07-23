Blake Abelard says he is ‘down to do’ another 90 Day Fiance show

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance introduced fans to Blake Abelard, a music producer from California, and his Finnish wife, Jasmin.

Blake and Jasmin weren’t the most exciting couple of the season, but they still brought drama. Fans thought Jasmin seemed a bit too aloof and suspected that she was only with Blake for a green card.

But the couple has proven the naysayers wrong — they’re still together and seem to be pretty happy.

Blake talks to Domenick Nati

The Domenick Nati Show is something of a rite of passage for 90 Day Fiance alums. Past fiances from Caesar Mack to Danielle Jbali have appeared on the show, and a few weeks back, it was Blake’s turn.

Blake assured fans that he and Jasmin are doing well, and despite her apparent lack of enthusiasm, Jasmin loves Blake and fully supports his music career.

Blake revealed during the interview that he and Jasmin are eventually planning on having children, but they’re not in any rush.

Domenick also asked Blake whether there are more TLC appearances in the cards for him.

“Will we be seeing you on a 90 Day show in the near future?” Domenick asked.

Blake answered, “I’m open to it, but I don’t know…I’m down to do it, because it seems after you do the first one, the first 90 Day thing it’s like the initiation.”

Domenick pressed for details, asking, “Would you ever do Pillow Talk?”

“Pillow Talk seems fun,” Blake replied.

Blake did clarify, however, that there aren’t any immediate plans for him ad Jasmin to appear on any of the spin-offs.

Blake and Jasmin have flown under the radar since their season

Unlike many of their co-stars from season 7, Blake and Jasmin have stayed pretty quiet since we last saw them.

Tania and Syngin went on to star in Happily Ever After? with Angela and Michael. Robert and Anny, who are expecting their first child together, appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined along with Michael and Juliana, who quarantined with Michael’s children, ex-wife, and ex-wife’s husband.

Emily and Sasha also appeared on Self-Quarantined, where they documented Sasha’s health-scare.

Mike and Natalie are still together, and Natalie moved to America after the season wrapped. It’s rumored they may appear on a future season of one of the spin-off shows.

Anna and Mursel, like Blake and Jasmin, have mostly flown under the radar, but they’re still together, and Anna is active on social media.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus from TLC.