Sasha Larin of 90 Day Fiance might have Coronavirus according to wife Emily

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance starred Sasha Larin, a 32-year-old personal trainer from Moscow, and his then-pregnant fiancé Emily. The couple met when Emily, 29, was teaching English in Russia and joined Sasha’s gym.

The couple met while Sasha was still married to his second wife, though they insisted that they didn’t begin their romantic relationship until after Sasha’s divorce. Emily’s family reasonably objected to her relationship with Sasha, but as she was already pregnant, there wasn’t much they could do.

During the season, viewers saw Emily give birth to the couple’s child, a boy named David. David is Sasha’s third son from his third marriage. The Larin family moved back to the US together, eventually landing in Emily’s home state of Oregon, where they married.

Sasha has been ill

Emily and Sasha are still together and living in Oregon with baby David. Yesterday, Emily posted on Instagram that Sasha had come down with a fever and stomach pain, but didn’t have a cough. Because the couple knew that coughing is a typical symptom of COVID-19, they discounted it as the cause.

Today, however, Emily posted a worrying update to her Instagram story. Sasha hadn’t improved at all in two days and was in such severe pain that Emily took him to the ER.

She was obviously very worried about Sasha, and her anxiety was made worse by the fact that she wasn’t allowed in the ER to see him due to safety precautions at the hospital. “He’s in bed now,” she said, “I couldn’t stay with him. I’ve never seen him like this. All I can do is wait.”

According to Emily, doctors said that COVID-19 can cause severe stomach pains in some people, so they suspected it in Sasha’s case. He was tested for the virus and results will be available in 48 hours.

One good sign for Sasha is that doctors sent him home. His case was not deemed severe enough to require immediate hospitalization. Hopefully, he will be able to recover quickly. Emily and baby David are also healthy, so Sasha has someone to care for him while he fights this illness.

Sasha just got a job

Recently, Emily and Sasha were celebrating the great news that Sasha got his work permit, so he can now legally work in the United States. Two weeks ago, he announced on Instagram that he would continue his career as a personal trainer and would work with LA Fitness.

Dishearteningly, the coronavirus crisis meant Sasha had to stop working within weeks of starting his new job. It was the first time that Sasha could legally work in 8 months.

Fans of the couple showered Emily and Sasha with support after Emily’s announcement, so there are lots of people rooting for them. Hopefully, Sasha will recover quickly and get back to his passion soon.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.