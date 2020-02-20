Emily Larina says goodbye to reality TV after 90 Day Fiance Tell All — Are they done for good?

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance is finished, and it looks like so is Emily Larina’s reality TV career.

As the blonde beauty from TLC’s hottest series gets ready to turn 30, she posted a gorgeous new photo to Instagram. In it, she said goodbye to her 20s and to the show that made her famous.

Is it possible that we really won’t be seeing any more of Emily and Sasha in the 90 Day Fiance franchise?

90 Day Fiance: What Now? cast revealed

Typically, couples that have been featured on 90 Day Fiance can return to the franchise to take part in one of many spinoffs. Especially those couples like Emily and Sasha, who are doing well together and who have a child or children.

However, a new 90 Day Fiance: What Now? season on the TLC Go app was announced on Thursday, and it turns out only one couple from Season 7 will be featured on it, and it’s not Sasha and Emily.

Instead, it looks like cameras have been following Robert and Anny for the web series to give viewers an update on where they are now.

Hopefully, we’ll learn more about those rumors that Anny is pregnant with Robert’s child, something both of them seemed to want at the 90 Day Fiance Tell All.

What about Emily and Sasha?

On 90 Day Fiance, we saw Emily and Sasha rush their wedding so that he could return to work. Now that the pair have settled into their new lives in a Portland, Oregon suburb, they’re ready to start the next chapter of their lives.

We can likely expect to see more of Sasha on social media as he works toward his dream of being a personal trainer and fitness model.

He often gives nutrition and exercise advice to those on Instagram who ask for it, and he’s been very interactive with his 90 Day Fiance fans.

As for Emily, she’s been working since returning to her home state and previously told her fans that she’s in the human resources field and is doing well in her job too.

Much like on the show, Emily is still sharing her weight loss journey with those who follow her, and can we just say that she looks fabulous!

It’s too bad that it doesn’t look like Emily and Sasha will be gracing our screens anymore, but we’re definitely cheering them on. Don’t forget to share pictures of David, you two!

