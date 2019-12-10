Emily Larina clarifies crying scene on 90 Day Fiance

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Last night on 90 Day Fiance, Emily and Sasha were finally headed to America. It should have been a joyous time, but Emily broke down, hysterically crying as they were about to leave Russia.

On the show, it looked like Emily was just overwhelmed with the thought of saying goodbye to the country she had called home for so long.

That, coupled with the stress of Sasha packing practically two things which caused Emily to question if he was even planning to stay in the U.S., looked like it just overwhelmed her to the point where she couldn’t hold it all in anymore.

But that’s not what happened, and Emily wants 90 Day Fiance viewers to know what really happened.

According to Emily, the reason she was upset was due to them having the wrong car seat for her son David.

“Production ordered the car that took us to the airport so they could go pro the car,” Emily explained. “I told them multiple times the car seat needed to be for an infant, but they didn’t listen.”

Emily went on to explain that she and Sasha didn’t own a car when they were living in Russia. Instead, they just ordered a car service that would bring a car seat for them upon request. So when the car showed up with this car seat, she got upset.

“If we had waited for another car, we would have missed our flight,” Emily continued. “I was so stressed from the ordeal that I broke down crying.”

That does sound like a rough experience after being exhausted from preparing to move.

