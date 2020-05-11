90 Day Fiance: Robert and Anny had their gender reveal and here’s what we learned

Another 90 Day Fiance baby is on the way and we have all the adorable details to share with you.

Reality TV personalities, Anny and Robert Springs, are expecting a little bundle of joy, and each day they get one step closer to the baby’s due date.

The couple was featured on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance and oh how things have changed since then.

Now, they are expecting their first child together, and they recently revealed the baby’s gender.

Are they having a boy or a girl?

The happy mom revealed exclusively to E! News that they are having a baby girl.

“I’m so happy to know that I’ll be having a princess! Knowing how it feels to be a mother is such a beautiful sentiment.”

She added, “I’m so full of love for my baby.”

Anny also penned a sweet message to her daughter, saying “You haven’t been born yet and I think of you every second, I love you.”

As we previously reported, the Springs first announced their pregnancy in April.

At the time, the couple had not yet found out whether they were having a girl or boy, stating “The baby has not been born yet, and it’s the most beautiful feeling that I have ever felt. It fills me with joy to know that I’ll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to. I wait for him or her with lots of emotion.”

And now they officially know that a baby girl is in their future.

This will be the sixth child for Robert and the first for Anny.

Anny and Robert on 90 Day Fiance

We were first introduced to the couple on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance and their relationship moved swiftly. The great news is that they are still together!

After first meeting online and speaking daily for several months, Robert — who hails from Florida — booked a trip to meet Anny in her home country of the Dominican Republic.

They spent only eight hours together before Robert popped the question – asking for Anny’s hand in marriage.

She soon applied for a K-1 visa and went to the U.S. to see Robert for a second time.

On 90 Day Fiance, they had a rocky relationship, but that didn’t deter them from tying the knot and starting a family together.

The couple has also appeared on 90 Day Fiance: What Now?, 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, and 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined.

Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.