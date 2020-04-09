90 Day Fiance’s Robert and Anny expecting their first child together

Anny from Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance is pregnant.

Robert and Anny shared their sweet pregnancy news via a video message on Thursday, letting TLC fans know that they are expecting.

This will be Anny’s first child and Robert’s sixth.

Anny speaks about her pregnancy

During their time on 90 Day Fiance, Anny made it pretty clear that she wanted kids. She even questioned whether she could get pregnant since she was 30 years old at the time and still didn’t have any kids.

That’s all changing now, though, and Robert and Anny both look pretty excited about it.

“I feel so happy and fortunate to share the arrival of my baby, my gift from God,” Anny said during the announcement.

“The baby has not been born yet, and it’s the most beautiful feeling that I have ever felt. It fills me with joy to know that I’ll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to. I wait for him or her with lots of emotion.”

Anny also shared that she didn’t find out until she was two months along.

90 Day Fiance fans will get an update

Rumors about Robert and Anny’s exciting pregnancy news have been circulating for a couple of months now. In fact, Monsters & Critics reported that the pair were filming back in February.

At the time, speculation was that Robert and Anny were possibly filming for Happily Ever After?

We know that they are getting their own What Now? update. In it, we get to see the moment where Anny told Robert she is pregnant.

Some TLC viewers may remember that Robert said he didn’t want more kids, so this could be a very interesting moment to capture.

Recently, we’ve also seen Robert and Anny on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, where they have received a warm reception from fans.

And now that we know Anny is pregnant, we can expect to see a lot more of these two, and the adorable Bryson, in the future.

And speaking of Bryson, he’s beyond excited to be a big brother. We don’t know yet if Anny is having a boy or a girl, but Bryson is really hoping for a baby brother.

90 Day Fiance fans can catch up with Robert and Anny on Sunday when their What Now? episode is available on the TLC Go app.