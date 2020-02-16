90 Day Fiance update: Are Robert and Anny still together?

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Robert brought Anny to America after just eight hours together during a stop on his cruise.

That was enough for him to know this Dominican beauty was the one, and that’s what started their 90 Day Fiance journey.

It definitely wasn’t smooth sailing once Anny got to Florida, though. The two sparred over promises he made as it seems that Robert over-promised Anny a lot of things like new cell phones, designer clothes, and a big fancy wedding.

Then there was Robert’s son Bryson, who was only four years old at the time Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance filmed.

He’s a rambunctious little boy with tons of energy and a wild streak that Anny learned about as soon as she got to Robert’s apartment.

Bryson’s grandma is enough to make Anny want to run

Add in Bryson’s grandparents, adult film star Stephanie Woodcock aka Diamond Foxxx and her husband, and it’s a miracle Anny stayed in the U.S. for more than a week.

During their first meeting, Stephanie asked Anny what kind of birth control she was using and quizzed her about whether or not she wanted kids.

Anny was offended by the line of questioning, making it clear to both Robert, as well as Bryson’s grandma, that she wasn’t a fan.

Then, at the last meeting, Stephanie even offered to write Anny a check for $15,000 if she would leave Robert and head home to the Dominican Republic.

Again, Anny was beyond offended and told Bryson’s grandma that she would never take her money.

Thrift stores, faux apartment hunting, and a discount wedding

As if Bryson’s grandma wasn’t bad enough, Anny also had to deal with all of the promises that Robert made but didn’t keep.

One great example is when Robert took Anny shopping for new clothes. The problem is that they weren’t new since he took her to a thrift shop.

That’s a far cry from the Gucci and Chanel that Anny thought she would be getting when she got to the U.S.

There was also the time that Robert took Anny apartment hunting, and they even found her dream home.

Then, Robert informed her and a visibly frustrated rental agent that he had just signed a new year-long lease on his old place, the one with only one bedroom and no bed for Bryson.

A light at the end of the tunnel

With all of the cards stacked against him, Robert still wanted to make this marriage to Anny work. Although it would have to work on the cheap because he didn’t have the money to give her the dream beach wedding in Miami that she wanted.

Instead, the pair got married in a chapel outside of Orlando. There was no beach, but at least Anny looked beautiful.

Week after week, 90 Day Fiance fans wondered if Robert and Anny were even still together, and it was one of the best-kept secrets all season.

The two would go out of their way to not appear in each others’ pictures and videos. Even when Robert would go live on Instagram, he refused to answer questions about Anny, leaving many to think that maybe they had split.

It turns out that wasn’t the case, though, and this 90 Day Fiance couple did get married and stayed that way.

And while both of them still seem to be playing coy on social media, reports that Robert and Anny have been filming again for TLC have been making the rounds.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.