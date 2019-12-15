90 Day Fiance spoilers: Anny accuses Robert of yet another lie

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

It hasn’t been smooth sailing for Robert and Anny since the couple debuted on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance and now, Anny has one more complaint to add to her growing list.

On the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance, Robert and Anny went apartment hunting and they found a spot that she absolutely loves. Anny is ready to sign the new lease right now but there’s a huge problem. Robert is already locked into a lease at his current place and he’s going to be stuck there for nearly a year.

Prior to her move to Florida from the Dominican Republic, Anny says that Robert made her many promises. That included designer clothing like Versace and Chanel but when the time came to pick up some new threads, he drove her down to a second-hand store where the two ended up arguing over the used clothes.

Anny also says that Robert promised her a new iPhone and so far, we haven’t seen that materialize either.

So when Robert took Anny apartment hunting, she expected to, you know, get a new apartment. Imagine her shock when she found the perfect place only to also find out that Robert signed a new lease right before she moved in with him and he can’t get out of it.

Anny is understandably upset and in the confessional, she goes off about why Robert would drag her out apartment shopping if he knew he signed a new lease. She said, “I don’t understand that. It’s f**ked up.”

Back in the gorgeous two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that Anny has fallen in love with, Robert tries to explain to her that if he tries to get out of his lease, he’ll end up paying a lot of money.

In fact, he could have to pay the monthly rent until they are able to get someone else to lease the apartment.

Anny doesn’t seem to care what the cost would be. She wants Robert to get a new apartment as he promised.

“That’s basically just me pouring a lot of money out my a** for no reason,” Robert says as he tries to reason with Anny.”Then you want beaucoup boujie wedding and whatever you want. How do you expect me to pay for everything?”

“Everything you say is not how you blah, blah, blah on the phone,” Anny fired back.

When Robert tried to call Anny out on her demands, she called him out on his promises because, so far, she hasn’t received a single thing that he said she would after she came to live with him.

90 Day Fiance viewers can watch the first hour of the upcoming episode now on the TLC Go app.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.