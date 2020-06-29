90 Day FIance update: Mike and Natalie married, no longer hiding move to America

A new 90 Day Fiance update reveals Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva are married and no longer hiding their move to America.

Despite their troubles that played out during Season 7 of the hit TLC show, Natalie and Mike are embarking on a new chapter in their lives. She has been proudly showing off their romance on social media, giving many loving shout outs to her husband.

Mike and Natalie are married

Natalie shocked fans by calling Mike her husband in several Instagram posts this past week. She has been sharing their date nights on social media, referring to them as couple goals.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The TLC personality is also encouraged fans to continue to follow her relationship with Mike on social media. They are just getting started on building their life together.

Mike and Natalie are not doing the long-distance relationship thing either. Her K-1 visa was approved in January. Natalie left Ukraine to live with Mike in Washington, where they have been putting down roots to begin a family.

Working on their relationship

The couple did not end their time on 90 Day Fiance on a very good note. They appeared to be in very different places in the relationship at the Tell-All earlier this year.

Mike believed they had crossed paths in a past life. Natalie didn’t feel like Mike was her soulmate at that point in time.

They were also on opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of religion. Mike is an atheist, while Natalie is exceptionally religious. It was a concern for Natalie, especially when it comes to raising a family.

Oh yeah, that was another issue. Natalie wants kids and being with someone who doesn’t want kids is a deal-breaker.

There is no question Mike and Natalie had a slew of obstacles in their way to building a lasting relationship. Whatever they are doing to overcome their issues is working.

The newlyweds appear to be extremely happy based on Natalie’s social media posts. Neither one has elaborated too much on the romance but instead, are letting pictures share their progress as a couple.

Mike and Natalie from 90 Day Fiance are married. They are happily living in America and ready for the next phase in their lives. The news they got hitched has fans wondering if the couple will be back on reality television soon.

90 Day Fiance does have several spin-offs, so there is a good chance fans will see Natalie and Mike pop up on one of them.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.