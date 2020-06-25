Ashley Martson and Jay Smith are turning down interview requests, distancing themselves from 90 Day Fiance

Ashley Martson and Jay Smith are turning down interview requests as they distance themselves from 90 Day Fiance.

The couple is focused on building a life together that does not involve all of the drama that goes along with appearing on the hit TLC show.

No, they are not disappearing from the spotlight. Jay and Ashley have big plans for their future and have already expressed that they will be keeping their fans in the loop.

Out with the old in with the new

Ashley used her Instagram Stories to share that she and Jay are no longer doing interviews. She thanked fans for their interest then explained the couple is taking their lives in a new direction.

“We appreciate you reaching out, but at this point, our focus is no longer on drama or the show what so ever,” she said in part of a lengthy statement.

The 90 Day Fiance alum spilled she and her husband have been extremely busy and have some amazing things coming up. Ashley and Jay are recording their lives for a YouTube channel; they will be starting at some point.

What is next for Jay and Ashley?

Ashley is keeping quiet on what is next for the couple, but she assures fans great things are coming.

“We don’t want to discuss anything until it’s already done. For those who are interested in our lives past the show, we will post them and make sure you are aware when we do,” the TLC alum shared.

She also thanked fans for the ongoing support and interest in the couple. Ashley and Jay understand fans are invested in them after two crazy seasons on reality television.

Fans know Ashley and Jay have had a turbulent relationship since they first appeared on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance. She filed for divorce the first time right before the couple was on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

They then reconciled only to split up a few months later. Fans were shocked to learn Ashley and Jay were back together this past March. The couple was even happily quadrating together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jay Smith and Ashley Martson are taking a step back from reality television or at least 90 Day Fiance. They are working on building a new brand, which is why they are not currently doing interviews.

Based on Ashley’s Instagram message to fans, it seems they may be headed in social media influencers’ direction.

