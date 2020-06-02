Ashley Martson and Jay Smith starting fresh with new rings and vow renewal after calling off divorce

90 Day Fiance alums Ashley Martson and Jay Smith are starting fresh with new rings and a vow renewal after calling off their divorce two months ago.

The couple has decided that their reconciliation meant it was time to put the past behind them and move forward in their marriage.

It is a move that is shocking to fans. However, Jay and Ashley insist that they are committed to their family and each other.

New wedding rings and vow renewal to solidify their commitment

Two months after the news broke that Jay and Ashley had reconciled, she revealed how they are solidifying their commitment to each other.

“Our marriage didn’t start off well and left us with a lot of bad memories. We are trying to start fresh with new vows and wedding bands. It’s my dream ring, and he let me pick out what I wanted,” Ashley shared with In Touch magazine.

The couple is excited about renewing their commitment to each other, but Ashley and Jay are keeping the details of the vow renewal quiet for now.

Making it work again

Jay and Ashley were introduced to 90 Day Fiance fans during Season 6 of the hit TLC show. They went on to appear on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. Viewers of both shows know Jay and Ashley’s relationship has been anything but smooth sailing.

Cheating allegations have plagued their marriage since their wedding day. Most of the accusations are Ashley claiming Jay was unfaithful, but he has also clapped back to say that he was not the only one who strayed.

Ashley has filed for divorce from Jay twice during the two years they have been married. She filed for the first time eight months in but changed her mind two weeks later. The reconciliation was short-lived, and she filed again three months later.

They spent six months apart after the second divorce filing before starting to rebuild the relationship. E! News reported in March that Ashley was simply not happy without Jay.

Ashley and Jay reuniting became apparrent to fans thanks to social media. They put their love on display for all their followers, even showing that they were quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans have certainly been down this reconciliations road with Jay Smith and Ashley Martson before. This time around, though, the 90 Day Fiance stars got new rings and are planning a vow renewal to give their marriage a fresh start.

Do you think Ashley and Jay can make it work this time?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 premieres Sunday, June 14 at 8/7c on TLC.