Amber Portwood and Dimitri Garcia speak out after Teen Mom fan compares their relationship to 90 Day Fiance

Amber Portwood and Dimitri Garcia are speaking out after a Teen Mom fan compared their relationship to another 90 Day Fiance couple.

The MTV personality and her beau are furious that fans had the nerve to put them in the same category as Geoffrey Paschel and Varya Malina.

Amber went into a full-on rant after a Teen Mom blog asked who had a better “criminal relationship.” The choices were Amber and Dimitri or Geoffrey and Varya.

What Amber and Dimitri had to say

Teen Mom Mama Drama got the ball rolling involving the latest Amber blowup. The site not only shared the initial post but also captured Amber and Dimitri’s responses.

Boy did the reality TV star and her Belgian boyfriend unleash their fury on the blog and the haters who came at them. Both seem to be a little confused about the question and comparison, unloading on a topic not related to the blog’s question.

Amber began by telling the blog not to start with her and to delete the comparison immediately. She said the blog was extremely offensive, even threatening to have Teen Mom Mama Drama shut down.

Dimitri soon joined his lady love in ranting. He wanted to know why the blog was comparing their relationship to the hit TLC show. After all, unlike the participants on 90 Day Fiance, he paid for his visa that he is still waiting on, and oh yeah, he loves Amber.

The Teen Mom OG star then blasted that Dimitri is not scamming her because he took a lie detector test. She also apologized to her man for how “our country is being portrayed by people like this.”

After haters continued to populate the comments section calling Amber an abuser, saying she isn’t a good mom and more hateful remarks, she decided to delete all of her comments on the post.

The Ashely’s Reality Roundup managed to screengrab all of Amber’s words before she wiped them clean.

Why such an uproar over the blog post?

The blog was making a comparison between Amber and Geoffrey. Both are popular reality TV stars with a troubled and violent history.

Despite her sordid past, Amber is nothing like Geoffrey. He has been accused of abuse by multiple ex-wives and girlfriends, raping one of his exes and even inflicting harm on his children.

Geoffrey is a despicable person. Not that Amber is a princess or squeaky clean, but is she really on Geoffrey’s level?

Do you think the Teen Mom OG star and her beau had a right to be angry?

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus on MTV.