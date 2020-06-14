90 Day Fiance: Geoffrey Paschel denies using children as drug mules in latest video

Geoffrey Paschel is setting the record straight regarding some chilling allegations being made against him.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star has come under fire earlier this year after details regarding his criminal past came to light before Season 4 even aired.

Since then, the 41-year-old has been fielding constant hate and backlash from viewers, many of whom wanted him kicked off the show.

Geoffrey’s exes and the mother of his kids are accusing him of some heinous acts, and as he awaits his day in court, the TLC alum is telling his side of the story.

One of the most serious allegations Paschel has faced involves his kids being used as drug mules in the past.

Geoffrey talks about drug mule allegations in YouTube video

In his most recent YouTube video, the Knoxville, Tennessee native denied the rumors and shares how it has affected his family.

“I’ve got people saying I’m a child killer. In have people saying they’re gonna kill me. I have people tell me to go kill myself. I have people tell me that I’m a worthless M-Fer, that I deserve to be in jail,” Geoffrey said in the video.

He added, “All this hate, all these messages solely based on what someone has said. And the media, the tabloids, the click baiters have turned into a truth.”

In the video, Geoffrey explains the root of the drug mule allegations, which stem from affidavits filed by two of his ex-wives.

“Anybody can put whatever they want in these court proceeding papers.” He says, “How do I fight something that’s inherently not true? ”

Geoffrey’s ex-wives filed affidavits against him

The first affidavit was filed after his second marriage by the mother of two of his sons.

She wanted full custody of their kids and accused him of being a danger to their sons and using them as a “cover or mule in his illegal activities.”

In return Geoffrey filed for emergency custody of the boys and won, but his ex filed yet another affidavit accusing the 90 Day Fiance alum of more abusive acts involving his kids. These were thrown out by the judge.

Geoffrey’s first ex-wife then got involved and submitted an affidavit as a witness for the ex that filed the first two affidavits.

According to Paschel, this gets thrown out as well.

It’s a lot of information to take in, but Paschel gives a complete breakdown regarding the timeline of his marriages and arrests in the video. He also shares documents to prove that the filings were thrown out due to insufficient evidence.

For now, Geoffrey still awaits his day in court, which has been delayed twice due to COVID-19.

The TLC alum has remained mum as the rumors have taken on a life of their own, “I’ve been ready to tell everything that’s actually happened and the truth behind all this. I’ve been told not to.”

He continued, “I’ve been told to be quiet, to not say anything and the hate will go away, just ignore it, don’t respond. I can’t do it anymore, it’s not good for my mental health. ”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All part 3 airs Sunday night at 8/7c on TLC.