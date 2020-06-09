Geoffrey Paschel’s Tell All canceled despite not appearing at 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Couples Tell All

Geoffrey Paschel has shared some bad news with 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans. The Tell All that he promised to share with everyone after being excluded from the TLC version is not coming.

Despite the alternate Tell All that he promised for weeks having already been filmed, Geoffrey says he is no longer planning to release it for fans to watch.

Geoffrey goes live with Vikki V.

On Monday night after the second part of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All, Geoffrey Paschel went live with Vikki V, the woman who was helping him produce his own Tell All.

During the course of their conversation, Geoffrey told more than 2,000 live viewers that his Tell All, which he had promised for weeks, will no longer air.

“Everyone is asking, because you wouldn’t shut the f**k up for two weeks, where your personal tell all is,” Vikki said. “And I would like you to explain to the world what you’ve been putting me through for the past couple weeks.”

Geoffrey began to explain.

“Here’s the tea. We filmed a tell all. Me, Varya, Mary, Paxton, Dakota…. Domenick hosted it and we briefly had some people step in,” he said before Vikki cut him off.

After a bit of banter between the two, Geoffrey continued.

“I’m so sorry that I have to tell you plans have changed,” he said. “So plans have changed guys, I’m so sorry. I’m not going to be releasing that tell all. Maybe someday I’ll do it for s**ts and giggles.”

When asked why the tell all plans have been canceled, Geoffrey just repeated that “plans have changed.”

It’s very likely that the reason for the canceled tell all had to do with TLC and Geoffrey’s NDA, but he did not confirm that.

He did say that there is something else “in the works” now. “Right now, where we stand… that we being Varya, being Mary, being whatever is going to be… if you just be patient it will be worth it, I promise.”

Geoffrey then insisted that he has not been fired by TLC and that his contract is “still valid.”

More videos coming

Even though Geoffrey and Varya were not on the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Couples Tell All and we won’t be able to see Geoffrey’s own version, we haven’t seen the last of him.

Geoffrey promises to share another video about his legal charges similar to the one he produced about the death of his young son Kazhem. He hopes to clear up questions that fans might have about his legal troubles.

“We have compiled all kinds of stuff that is just going to enlighten you and open your eyes,” Geoffrey said. “I’ve had a lot of people come at me and say I thought you were this person, you were a pig… you were this but you’ve really opened my eyes and that’s my goal here.”

It’s disappointing that we won’t be getting Geoffrey Paschel’s long-promised tell all, but it looks like we will be getting answers to some of the most burning questions.

