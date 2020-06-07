Where are Geoffrey and Varya and why aren’t they on the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Tell All?

During tonight’s 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell-All, Geoffrey Paschel and Varya Malina will be missing.

Geoffrey and Varya shared their love story on this season of the show, but TLC decided to not invite them to the Tell-All, which filmed virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Throughout the season, viewers followed Geoffrey on his journey to meet Varya in Russia.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

At the end of the trip, he proposed to her, but she said that the timing wasn’t right. She had just learned about his criminal past, as he revealed he had been locked up before for dealing drugs.

But it isn’t his criminal past that is causing TLC to cut them from the Tell-All special. Instead, Geoffrey is facing new allegations.

Geoffrey and Varya will do their own Tell-All special

The new domestic abuse allegations are not part of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Instead, the allegations surfaced from an ex-girlfriend, who claims he bashed her head against the hardwood floors and dragged her around the house by her hair. She claims that the alleged attack was so aggressive that there was blood on her walls and furniture.

The allegations were first reported by USA Today.

Geoffrey has revealed that he’s planning on doing his own Tell-All special, where he will talk about what happened on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and give fans the update they have been waiting for.

He addressed the accusations in an interview with Domenick Nati back in mid-May, revealing that this was all just a ploy to get him to lose custody of his child. And he’s convinced he’s going to beat the allegations.

“I don’t feel like I’m going to, I know I’m going to. I know the truth. You got all these people putting on this press and this negativity and whatever else out there. I know what happened. I was there. And I’m ready to face it,” he explained. “Every time my court date gets put off, specifically due to the pandemic, I’m trying to push the quickest court date that I can and get this stuff over with. So I’m trying my best to get this court date over with as quick as possible. Because I have everything I need to exonerate me.”

He also opened up about the allegations on his own personal Instagram, revealing that he was ready to face them in court.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_7qEkZjj1o

Geoffrey and Varya were deleted from TLC’s YouTube channel

Viewers first got the hint that something was wrong when TLC decided to remove him from all promotional footage.

Back in early May, all promotional videos shared by TLC that included Geoffrey and Varya vanished from YouTube.

Though their story wasn’t over as Geoffrey and Varya were engaged after he proposed once again when she traveled to the United States to profess her love for him.

Fans want to know what is going on with the couple and based on Geoffrey’s own words, their own Tell-All special is coming – with or without the help of TLC.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.