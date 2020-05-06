Was Geoffrey Paschel fired from Before the 90 Days?

Geoffrey Paschel’s romance with Varya Malina was one of the main storylines on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

He traveled to Russia to be with Varya to see if they could eventually continue their life together in the United States.

Sunday’s episode ended with a proposal, leaving fans wondering whether she accepted his proposal.

But then, something happened that could have severed TLC’s ties with Geoffrey, making us wonder whether he’s been fired from the show.

We don’t know what has happened, but TLC made a big move.

Videos of Geoffrey Paschel were deleted from TLC’s YouTube account

The TLC network has a YouTube channel, where they share videos of the cast members and clips from the episodes to promote the show.

When you visit TLC’s YouTube account, you’ll see that the network has removed all videos of him on their channel. You’ll see videos of all the other contestants but nothing from Geoffrey’s storyline.

That includes videos of Varya.

But that’s not all. TLC’s decision to remove the videos is just another piece of the puzzle.

As we’ve previously reported, the news broke this week that Geoffrey and Varia were not at the Tell All filming.

The Tell All was filmed virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Contestants could film themselves from home. There should be no reason why Geoffrey and Varya were left out unless TLC made the conscious decision to leave them out.

Another interesting point is that Geoffrey posted about his 90 Day Fiance: Beyond the 90 Days experience yesterday on Instagram.

“Working with this crew was absolutely amazing. We couldn’t have asked for a better group of people to spend this remarkable experience with. I consider them friends and hope they got a bonus for having to endure the Banya with me,” he concluded in his long statement about his positive experience on the show.

Despite saying that he had a positive experience on the show, he also proved this week that he won’t hold back when fans attack him.

As Monsters & Critics reported yesterday, Geoffrey also recently backed up Lisa Hamme in attacking a fan of the show, saying they snap back when fans try to ruin their lives.

Did Geoffrey Paschel’s criminal past play a role?

One thing we do know is that he hasn’t been completely honest about his past.

Even though Geoffrey’s criminal past has been discussed on the show as he told Varya that he had spent time behind bars for drugs, there appears to be more to the story.

As Monsters & Critics has previously reported, Paschel has court hearings for kidnapping and assault.

He failed to tell Varya that he has been accused of kidnapping, rape, abuse, child endangerment, dealing drugs, felony larceny, theft, and battery.

In fact, in 2019, he had an incident with an ex-girlfriend that resulted in charges of aggravated kidnapping, assault, vandalism, and interference with an emergency call.

None of that was ever discussed on the show.

He was supposed to go to court in March, but his court date was postponed due to COVID-19.

And since the Tell All was filmed from home, the court date isn’t why he wasn’t on the show. His court date is currently set for May 21.

TLC has yet to make a statement about Geoffrey’s criminal past and whether that played a role in why they decided to remove the videos of him on YouTube.

Did they fire him? While we don’t have a definite answer, it does appear that the TLC network is distancing itself from him.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.