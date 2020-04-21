Geoffrey Paschel’s court date delayed for alleged assault and kidnapping of ex-girlfriend

We’ve been watching Geoffrey Paschel’s love story play out on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, but Geoffrey has another story playing out in court as well.

Viewers found out about Paschel’s laundry list of assault allegations and criminal record and started a petition to have him booted from the show.

However, this did not happen and as time went one we saw Geoffrey struggling with the idea of revealing his past to his Russian girlfriend, Varya.

Eventually, he finally built up the courage to tell her that he has a criminal background, but he left out a lot.

The 41-year-old revealed that during his late teens he was arrested for dealing drugs and spent a few years in jail.

However, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There was so much more that he failed to tell Varya.

Geoffrey has court hearings for kidnapping and assault

What Paschel failed to reveal was that he has “been accused of kidnapping, abuse, rape, child endangerment, dealing drugs, felony larceny, theft and battery.”

In 2019, an alleged altercation with his then-girlfriend led to his arrest. This resulted in charges of “aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, vandalism, and interference with an emergency call!”

Starcasm reveals that the court date stemming from these charges was originally set for March 26, but the COVID-19 pandemic led to a delay.

Paschel now has more time to prepare for court, which has been rescheduled to May 8.

As for the ex-girlfriend involved in this case, she filed an order of protection against him with the Knox County Police department in New York –two days after the incident occurred.

Furthermore, the alleged victim’s order of protection has already been extended multiple times. We’ll have to wait and see if she will once again request an extension.

Geoffrey Paschel’s new court date is May 21.

Did Geoffrey finally tell Varya about his other criminal cases?

It’s not clear if Paschel has since opened up to Varya about the other allegations that he failed to mention during his visit to Russia.

If this is the case, maybe it wasn’t done on camera or it simply hasn’t yet aired on the show. I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

There are still more episodes left in the season, so let’s watch and see how things progress.

