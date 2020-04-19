Before the 90 Days spoilers: Are Geoffrey and Varya still together?

Let’s be honest, the chances of reality tv couples staying together after the show is slim to none – and 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is no exception.

This season we get a glimpse into the life of Geoffrey Paschel and his Russian girlfriend, Varya Malina, as the two try to make their long-distance relationship work.

It certainly hasn’t been an easy venture, especially for the Tennessee native, who has a long list of abuse allegations and legal troubles in his wake.

This revelation did not sit well with fans who even started a petition to get him axed from the TLC show.

Despite keeping a lot of information about his past from Varya, the pair seemed determined to make it work.

However, the real question is if they were able to continue with their relationship after the show wrapped?

Are Geoffrey and Varya still together?

Inquiring minds are dying to know if Varya realized her dreams of marrying Geoffrey and getting a green card.

Although we won’t be able to definitively confirm their relationship status until after the season airs, for now, it seems that these two are still together.

Last month Varya posted a throwback photo of the two along with a lengthy post about their first meeting.

Instagram user @msmimi1221 commented under the post, “I never miss an episode!!! I’m dying to know what happened with you and Geoffrey but I know you can’t tell me lol, I’m praying you are together and living happily ever after, my whole family lives where Geoffrey is from, who know’s he might know some of my relatives lol.”

Varya responded to the user with a red heart emoji leading us to believes that things are still good between the two.

Furthermore, Geoffery liked the post, and they are both following each other on Instagram.

Varya just posted wedding photos

Just hours ago, Varya posted a few wedding photos to her page, but don’t get excited just yet. The Russian radio host didn’t caption the image as a throwback, but these are old photos she initially posted on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

We have no record of her ever being married, so these might be from a photo shoot or movie.

Cast members on the reality show are contractually obligated to keep this info under wraps, so we’ll have to wait until the finale to get an update on Varya and Geoffrey’s relationship.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights @8/7 central on TLC.