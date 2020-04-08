Geoffrey from 90 Day Fiance’s past: Here’s what the Before the 90 Days star hasn’t told Varya

90 Day Fiance’s Geoffrey Paschel is hiding a checkered past from his Russian girlfriend, Varya, and it’s all coming to a head!

On the most recent episode of the TLC series, cameras followed Geoffrey during a trip to Russia to visit 30-year old Varya and meet her family.

Geoffrey, harboring secrets from his past, finally told Varya that he’s been in trouble with the law.

The 40-year-old Tennessee resident revealed that at the age of 19, he went to prison for dealing drugs.

However, there’s a lot more Geoffrey failed to mention.

What else is he hiding?

Geoffrey was arrested in 2019 and later appeared before the Knox County Criminal Court Judge to face charges of “aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with emergency calls, and vandalism.”

The 40-year-old was arrested in June after his then live-in girlfriend filed for and was granted a temporary protective order after accusing Geoffrey of viciously attacking her.

“He repeatedly bashed/slammed my head into the hardwood floors of my home,” The 30-year-old woman claimed. “He dragged me through the house by my hair and continued throwing my body into walls and furniture. I know this because of blood on my walls, furniture, etc.”

According to the legal petition, the woman sought treatment at a local hospital, where she was diagnosed with a concussion.

The filing accuses him of “pushing, hitting, choking” and verbally threatening her on four other occasions since September 2018.

Paschel denied the allegations saying, “his ex-girlfriend’s claims intentionally coincided with his pending child custody case involving his estranged wife.”

Furthermore, Starcasm initially reported that his second wife claimed he raped her in her divorce filing, among other claims. However, these allegations have not been substantiated.

Viewers want Geoffrey off the show

Geoffrey, who’s been married twice, has received backlash by viewers concerning his criminal past.

There was even a signed petition on Change.org to have him removed from the popular TLC series and “have him appear on no further shows due to current allegations and criminal charges made against him.”

In response, Geoffrey posted a lengthy post on Instagram saying in part:

“I have been repeatedly asked why I would EVER want to be on a show (the best show FYI) where my life would be put in front of everyone to pick apart—especially with my checkered past.”

He continued, “Well, guys, it is MY past. It is MY life. It is MY choice. If we were all the same: thought the same, looked the same, or acted the same, how lame would that be?”

Despite what he’s revealed so far, there are several rumors online he will need to address, but for now, Geoffrey’s love story is currently playing out on the popular TLC show.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays nights @ 8/7 central on TLC.