90 Day Fiance: Geoffrey Paschel responds to Before the 90 Days backlash

Geoffrey Paschel just might be one of the most controversial cast members of the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Even before Season 4 of Before the 90 Days began, reports of Geoffrey’s still-active legal situation started to circulate and now, there’s even a petition to have him removed from the show.

Going into the TLC series, Geoffrey knew that his life would become very public as fans started digging into his personal history.

While Before the 90 Days did disclose the 30-month prison sentence he served for dealing drugs, they haven’t addressed his current legal issues, including an ex-girlfriend who accused him of being physically abusive.

Geoffrey Paschel’s closet has so many skeletons

While some 90 Day Fiance fans have defended him, saying that the past is the past, we’re talking about an incident from last year where Geoffrey ended up going to jail and his ex-girlfriend went to the hospital and was treated for a concussion.

She claims that Geoffrey beat her badly, slamming her head into the wall and floor and then holding her against her will until she was able to escape and call 911 from a neighbor’s phone.

The case is still pending and Geoffrey isn’t off the hook.

As more Before the 90 Days viewers learn about Geoffrey’s more recent past, they have voiced concern for Varya, who doesn’t even know about the drug conviction yet, so we can only assume that she doesn’t know about the domestic violence charges either.

That has led many to wonder how he was even cast on the show in the first place and now, a petition to have Geoffrey Paschel removed from the show has been making the rounds.

Whether it will be successful or not is still up in the air.

Geoffrey knows that 90 Day Fiance fans are talking about him

Anyone who joins the cast of a show in the 90 Day Fiance franchise should be ready for fans to look over their lives with a microscope. That’s just the nature of reality TV.

It looks like Geoffrey knew that going in and has even addressed the rush of attention he has received recently.

“I have been repeatedly asked why I would EVER want to be on a show (the best show FYI) where my life would be put in front of everyone to pick apart — especially with my checkered past,” Geoffrey began. “Well, guys, it is MY past. It is MY life. It is MY choice. If we were all the same: thought the same, looked the same, or acted the same, how lame would that be?”

He continued, “My closed-up life was the only way I knew to live. I hid so much about myself — whether it be my age, my history, or even my relationships. What crazier, whacked up way could I have done it any better than blasting out there? With the path I chose, it cannot EVER be reversed. Everything about me is out there for the world to see, whether it is true or fantasy. I can never go back, and honestly, I would not have it any different.”

Geoffrey went on to talk about how his time on Before the 90 Days has shown him who his “people” are and who only wants to “hold him down and set him back.”

The newest reality star also acknowledged that quite a few viewers have been very supportive of him and have lifted him up despite the charges against him, but will they continue to do that if he is convicted?

