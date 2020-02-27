Geoffrey Paschel featured in Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days despite chilling accusations

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premiered last week, and it featured some exciting stories. There are Stephanie and Erika (the series’ first same-sex couple), the return of Darcey and Tom, and a new Angela and Michael.

Among the new cast members viewers will meet this season is Geoffrey Paschel, a 42-year-old from Tennessee. Geoffrey is a single father of three boys from two marriages.

Tragically, Geoffrey’s fourth son, Kazhem, suffered a seizure and passed away in March 2018 at the age of 1. Geoffrey is still grieving the devastating loss, which causes concern for his family and friends.

A criminal record

Geoffrey’s appearance on the show, however, is controversial. Last June, Geoffrey was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with an emergency call, and vandalism.

The charges stemmed from an incident involving an ex-girlfriend. He was arrested after she claimed that he attacked her in their home in Knox County, Tennessee. Geoffrey’s ex’s claims are disturbing. She says he dragged her by the hair and slammed her head against the floor and then held her against her will before she escaped to call 9-1-1 from a neighbor’s house.

Geoffrey denies the charges and claims that his ex made the allegations in an attempt to interfere in a custody dispute. However, the night of the incident, the woman was admitted to the hospital and diagnosed with a concussion.

Police also documented various bruises and injuries on the woman’s body on the night of the incident. Geoffrey asserts that the injuries were self-inflicted.

In January, Geoffrey’s ex was granted a temporary order of protection against him.

90 Day Fiance fans upset at casting

Many 90 Day fans are upset that Geoffrey is allowed to appear on the show given his history of abuse. The show has never addressed domestic violence, and featuring the love story of a domestic abuser seems a poor decision to many fans.

“Nearly spit out my wine when Geoffrey’s friends said he has ‘impulse issues,'” tweeted one fan, “with a criminal history like that, I’d say so.”

Another fan on Reddit cautioned that the danger in featuring Geoffrey is that viewers will hear only his side of the events, not the version of the alleged victim.

“What bothers me the most is what TLC is giving Geoffrey; they are giving him the opportunity to speak about his side and only his side…Society has come a long way in giving a voice to the victims and not the abusers and here comes TLC throwing us 5 years backwards.”

We haven’t heard anything from TLC on the issue, but it would be hard to imagine that they wouldn’t know about the charges. It’s possible we’ll hear an official statement from the network in the future.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.