90 Day Fiance spoilers: Geoffrey and Varya were not at the Before the 90 Days Tell All

90 Day Fiance fans are wondering if Varya Malina accepted Geoffrey Paschel’s proposal on Before the 90 Days. But now, there’s a bigger mystery brewing after spoilers leaked from the recently taped Season 4 Tell All claim that Geoffrey and Varya were not there.

The Before the 90 Days Tell All was filmed remotely over the weekend, giving a chance for each of the latest couples to wrap up their stories or clear up their side of the story as their season comes to an end.

There’s often drama between couples during the Tell All, as many of the 90 Day Fiance stars are coming face to face for the first time.

But in the case of Geoffrey and Varya, it looks like we won’t get any of that.

Geoffrey and Varya not present at Tell All

According to @fraudedbytlc, an Instagram blogger and one half of the 90 Day Fiance spoiler podcast, The Fraudcast, a source has shared information about who was and who was not present for the upcoming Tell All.

It turns out, neither Geoffrey or Varya was there to update viewers and answer questions. And keeping in mind that this is brand new information, what we don’t know is why both of them were not present.

With the season nearly over, the latest episode of Before the 90 Days left viewers with a cliffhanger – wondering whether Varya accepted Geoffrey’s proposal. They seem to have great chemistry, despite his criminal past, which he finally did admit to.

But he didn’t admit to the other charges against him that are still looming over his head at this time. Could Geoffrey Paschel’s current court case for the alleged assault and kidnap of his ex-girlfriend be the reason that these two didn’t pop up at the Tell All?

What is going on with Geoffrey and Varya?

It’s not really clear yet, and considering that the disturbing accusations against Paschel and the legal trouble that goes along with it have been known to 90 Day Fiance fans since well before the season even began, that may not be why.

It’s not clear if Geoffrey and Varya are even still together anymore, either. If they aren’t, Varya must not have any hard feelings because she’s been sharing stories about Geoffrey’s visit on social media as recently as last week. She even shared a descriptive story about just how hard Geoffrey can party.

