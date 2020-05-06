90 Day Fiance: Geoffrey Paschel shows support for ‘Baby Girl’ Lisa Hamme as 90 Day Fiance bountygate heats up

There’s quite a bit of drama brewing around 90 Day Fiance stars Geoffrey Paschel and Baby Girl Lisa Hamme lately, and now, that drama has intersected as one Before the 90 Days cast member tosses his support behind the other.

Geoffrey is standing up for Lisa after she has been criticized heavily for offering up a reward for information about an Instagram blogger.

In his Instagram stories, Geoffrey called out the Instagram account @lisawishesshewsme by username before announcing his support for Lisa.

“When people try to ruin your life some times we snap back, Geoffrey wrote. “@baby_girl_lisa2020 you have our full support.”

The photo on the Instagram story looks just like a wanted poster.

It says, “Wanted, information on @lisawishesshewasme” with a picture of the woman we assume to be behind that account and a reward of $1,000.

Who is the woman Lisa Hamme has been trying to dox?

Some 90 Day Fiance fans may be wondering why Lisa Hamme wants to know this Instagram blogger’s identity so badly. It turns out that it may have something to do with her connection to Usman.

Monsters & Critics readers may recall a story about a woman named Amber, who was accused of having inappropriate conversations with Usman Umar earlier this year.

This whole story got messy after it was learned that Lisa ultimately worked with Amber and another Instagram blogger to put Usman on blast and that Lisa was in on the setup. Lisa may not have been in on it initially, though.

A trusted source confirmed to Monsters & Critics that Amber and Usman did actually have those conversations, and screenshot proof was sent out to many people as she hoped to take the story public. But when she and Lisa connected, the two women tried to throw Usman under the bus before they quickly became adversaries.

Now, Lisa wants information about who this other woman is, and she’s enlisting the help of another Before the 90 Days cast member in her effort to get it.

But Geoffrey has his own 90 Day Fiance drama

While Geoffrey has his attention focused on Baby Girl Lisa and this other woman whose identity she is trying to figure out, he seems to have trouble brewing.

It was recently revealed that Geoffrey and Varya did not appear during the Before the 90 Days Season 4 Tell All taping, which has many fans wondering what is going on.

A recent poll on an official 90 Day Fiance social media channel made things even more interesting. It asked fans about which couples were their favorites this season, but Geoffrey and Varya were not listed on it.

Then, it became apparent that all of Geoffrey’s clips had been removed from TLC’s YouTube page. Is the network finally trying to distance themselves from this problematic cast member? It’s really looking that way and will likely be welcomed by many 90 Day Fiance fans.

In the meantime, there is a petition asking TLC to remove Lisa Hamme from the show. It cites this recent bounty drama as well as her use of racist language and other inflammatory behavior that seemingly has turned the fandom against her lately.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.