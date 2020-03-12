Usman’s side chick speaks out, apologizes to Lisa as 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days marriage crumbles

Lisa and Usman did get married ahead of the Season 4 premiere of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, but now, after cheating allegations have surfaced, it looks like that marriage just may not last.

Over the past few days, Instagram has been full of screenshots painting Usman out to be exactly what many 90 Day Fiance fans thought he was — a scammer.

In them, he trashes Lisa, calling her “crazy” and an “old lady.” In one message that is said to have been sent by him, Usman even tells a girl named Amber that he wishes he had met her first.

Screenshots between Usman and Amber the side chick emerge

Initially, the screenshots were shared by Instagram blogger @mommy_says_bad_words, but now, Lisa has become involved and even chatted with Amber, who has now been dubbed Sojaboy’s side chick.

While the conversation didn’t start out well, with Amber even going so far as to taunt Lisa, telling her about how Usman wished he’d met her first, it ended with an apology after it became clear to both women that the Nigerian “pop star” was probably playing them both.

“Usman told me him and Lisa were not married and screenshots have been confirmed where he was lying to me as well regarding their relationship,” Amber wrote. “I have since spoken to Lisa and Mommy and shown several screenshots him and I have where he was telling me the complete opposite of what was going on with them.”

“He played both of us and we have all came to the conclusion that he’s a liar and only out for himself,” she continued. “I’m through with this whole situation. He is [on] his own with his contract NDA. I apologize to Lisa sincerely and hope that she finds real love one day and faithfulness.”

Usman talking to an underage girl?

It looks like Usman has been a busy guy and now that the cheating allegations are coming out, even more women are coming forward and it looks like one girl.

While we don’t know this person’s name or age, another person has come out with claims that she was chatting inappropriately with Usman and has since been confronted by Lisa.

After speaking with Lisa, this person is said to have “called off the bloggers,” but it’s not clear who or what they were going to do. Then, proving that she really must be young, she jokes that she “at least got a few new followers out of it.”

It looks like things with Lisa are over

It’s really not clear yet how many women Usman has been speaking to but it’s at least two and possibly three or more.

What’s clear is that Lisa isn’t putting up with it and has even put her (ex) man on blast. After all of this drama went down, Lisa took to Instagram and told the world about Usman’s “foul body odor.”

The post was quickly deleted but it looks like Lisa is learning quickly that when on reality TV, a deleted post is never gone forever.

Will Lisa and Usman be able to overcome this huge storm in their marriage or is it over for these brand new reality stars?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.