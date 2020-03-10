Usman accused of cheating on Lisa — Nigerian pop star using her for green card and money?

Lisa and Usman finally met on the newest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and almost as quickly, the Nigerian pop star has been accused of cheating on his woman.

This may not really surprise Before the 90 Days viewers though. After all, Usman made it pretty clear after meeting Lisa in person that he’s not really attracted to her physically.

The Nigerian pop star said that Lisa has a “beautiful heart” and even said that sometimes, that’s all that matters.

In this case, though, it looks like her beautiful heart wasn’t enough to keep Usman on the straight and narrow and now, there’s a ton of drama surrounding both Lisa and Usman as 90 Day Fiance fans want to know what is going on.

Text messages make it look bad for Usman

Instagram blogger @mommy_says_bad_words shared screenshots of text messages that she says came from a woman claiming to be Usman’s other woman.

We already learned that Usman and Lisa did get married and despite recent rumors, they still are. But according to the woman behind these text messages, the relationship is all a setup and she’s ready for the world to know the truth.

While neither Lisa or Usman are named in the text messages, the conversation is purported to be about them with this other woman talking to Usman about a fight he recently had with Lisa.

In it, he says that Lisa claimed to have converted to Islam in order to win him over and that marrying her was the biggest mistake of his life.

He tells the other woman that he loves her and that he wishes he could be there with her, touching and kissing her.

Usman also claims in the text messages that Lisa said some shocking things to him during a fight, telling him that she hoped that he would die and that the military would come to get him.

The other woman then says that he should go to production and try to get out of doing the show because she doesn’t want “her” to make any money off of him.

This looks really, really messy. Be sure to flip through all of the pages as there are several pages of text messages to view.

Claims that Lisa sent Sojaboy a lot of money

If there was a motive besides love for Usman to continue a relationship with Lisa, it would be money. And according to another screenshot shared by the same Instagram blogger, Lisa has been sending quite a bit of money to Nigeria.

It’s not clear how this screenshot was acquired, but if Lisa really sent Usman $475 in less than a month, he’s living pretty well in Nigeria, whether he has a job or not. After all, an average middle-class Nigerian income is said to be the equivalent of $480 to $645 in the U.S.

Lisa coming to Instagram Live to explain

Lisa hasn’t been one to keep quiet while the drama kicks up around here. And now she’s ready to speak out about Usman and the cheating/text message allegations that have been put out there when she goes live with another Instagram blogger later tonight.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.