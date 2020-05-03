90 Day Fiance fans circulate petition to remove Lisa Hamme from Before the 90 Days

A 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fan created a petition to remove Lisa Hamme from the show and it has become a hot topic on social media.

A user going by the name Michelle Rogers created an extensive petition that she wrote to TLC, stating that she felt Lisa was “constantly cyber bullying, harrassing, private messaging fans of the show.[sic]”

Among the additional charges that Michelle levels against Lisa are that she has been racist, homophobic, and hateful in regard to a specific blogger, accusing Lisa of going as far as trying to dox the woman online.

In a video shared below, Lisa also puts out what she calls a “reward” and “bounty” for her followers to find out as much information about the person as possible.

The petition also references how the user — and also many other fans of the show on social media — feels that Lisa should not be using the n-word.

Here is a link to the current petition and below is a video where Lisa is shown issuing the “bounty” to her followers:

Follows lisawishesshewasme on instagram and find out why @TLC keeps allowing a racist stay on their show. Lisa hamme has made threats and places bounty on my head really @tlc? pic.twitter.com/oPyvMtTqyY — Undercovr90day (@undercovr90day) May 2, 2020

Does Lisa Hamme from 90 Day Fiance use the n-word?

A Twitter post below shows Lisa using her Instagram page to use the slur:

Let's get this psycho off the show. She's toxic!

TLC: DEMAND TLC FIRE LISA HAMME FOR RACIST SLUR USAGE – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/4EPDRJPHLV via @Change — Sonya (@Sonya32636112) April 30, 2020

Someone recently asked Usman Umar about Lisa’s language in an online interview. One of the questions revolved around the use of the n-word, and rather than deny that Lisa uses it, Usman explained it away as her simply being angry.

As for an explanation from Lisa, below is a video where she states that she has used particular words because she was told to. That doesn’t seem to be an explanation that landed well with the person she is shown speaking with on social media.

Could Lisa Hamme be removed from Before the 90 Days?

It’s very unlikely that Lisa is going to be removed from the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Most of it has already been pre-taped and TLC is going to let viewers decide for themselves about Lisa Hamme.

Eventually, viewers are going to find out how she feels about the ring that Usman bought her, and the topic of Usman having more than one wife will likely be addressed as well.

As for her language and how she speaks, Usman has addressed that quite frequently on the show, that Lisa is very quick to anger and often says things that frustrate viewers of the show.

Stay tuned, as there is likely to be more drama between Lisa and Usman on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days as well as more backlash from viewers online as they see more of her true self interacting with people.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.