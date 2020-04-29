Before the 90 Days: Usman shops for a ‘simple ring’ for Lisa but will she like it?

On 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Usman Umar purchased a “simple ring” for Lisa Hamme.

After receiving permission from his mother to get married, Usman went shopping with his brother. They looked at a variety of pretty flashy rings, with Usman settling on one he thought that Lisa might like.

It isn’t a tradition of his culture to even use a ring, but he is doing this to help blend with Lisa’s culture.

Sojaboy buys a wedding ring

In the clip below — which showcases Usman and his brother, Muhammad, looking for a ring — he does mention that Lisa gave him a description of what she would like to wear.

“You know, she was giving me some kind of description that she don’t want anything flashy. She want something simple.”

Later, while speaking with the camera, Usman states that “Lisa tell me she want a simple ring but that is very different from what Nigerian women like. Nigerian women, they like gold, flashy, shiny, you know classy, so it’s hard for me to select something simple.”

Did he make the right choice? Because he did end up purchasing a ring, but it’s not clear if he remembered all of the instructions that Lisa gave him before he went to the store.

Soon, we are all going to find out what Lisa thinks about the ring that Usman chose for her.

A discussion of what ring she would want hasn’t been shown yet, but it’s a safe assumption she will reference a conversation if she isn’t pleased with his choice.

Will Sojaboy get married? How many wives will he have?

As we recently reported, it has been revealed that Usman could want to have as many as four wives.

It was a surprising piece of news from one-half of the couple from Before the 90 Days. It will be very interesting to see if it is also something that Lisa addresses during the show.

Usman wants to have children, and the age difference between himself and Lisa could end up posing a problem in that situation. Bringing on more wives — which is common in his culture — could help him have children.

For now, though, we have to keep watching the show to find out if there is a happily-ever-after moment coming with Usman and Lisa. A preview for the next episode hints at more roadblocks.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.