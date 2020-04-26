Sojaboy may want more than one wife — Will Lisa Hamme let Usman Umar marry another woman?

How many wives does Sojaboy need? And how many would Lisa Hamme let Usman Uman have on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days?

In response to the first question, Usman may want as many as four wives. And in regard to how Lisa is handling it all, she has some conditions that Sojaboy would need to meet.

Let us explain.

Will Usman Uman take more than one wife on 90 Day Fiance?

According to a report from In Touch Weekly, Usman has expressed his desire to get married to more than one woman. On the surface, it seems like something that the routinely jealous Lisa would not like at all.

But it seems that she is at least entertaining the idea of it becoming a reality. She even passed on some conditions to In Touch should Usman move forward with bringing on more wives.

Maybe she has already been given an ultimatum? Because the site also quotes him as stating that, “She’s not OK with it, but she cannot stop me. Yeah, that’s the truth.”

What are Lisa’s conditions for Sojaboy to take on more wives?

Lisa Hamme, through her promoter, shared what she feels are important facets of Usman Umar getting married to more than one woman. And a lot of her points make sense.

“As far as four wives in the Islamic religion, it is acceptable for him to take four wives, BUT and I mean BUT, he must be able to provide for all four wives. [This includes] financially, housing, utilities, vehicles, car insurance and medical insurance. At that point, if he is able to do all of that, he may take another wife.”

As for why Usman would already be speaking about taking on other wives, he has expressed a strong interest to have children, and that might prove quite difficult with Lisa. And maybe this is why she seems open to the idea.

But this also doesn’t sound like the Lisa that we have seen each week on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 4. That version of Lisa doesn’t want any women around Usman and frequently scolds him about his phone and social media interactions with the opposite sex.

Maybe something will shift in the relationship between Lisa Hamme and Sojaboy in the coming episodes that will help shed some more light on their potential marriage.

It’s also not the only relationship on the show we have questions about. We want to know if Avery gets past Ash saying that he is single, if that big dinner Big Ed planned for Rose leads to a proposal, and if Stephanie will stop just calling Erika her “special friend.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.