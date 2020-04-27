Usman pays 70,000 Nigerian dollars for Lisa’s wedding ring on 90 Day Fiance, but how much is that in USD?

The relationship between Usman Umar and Lisa Hamme is heating up on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

The couple is still in the rapper’s home country of Nigeria, in an attempt to get his mother’s blessing for them to wed.

Initially, it was a stern “no” from mama Umar, but shockingly, things have taken a turn, and the 52-year-old has finally received permission to marry her 30-year-old fiance.

Sojaboy shops for Lisa’s wedding ring

The two are wasting no time in fast-tracking their way to the altar, and now it’s time for Usman to find his impending bride a wedding ring.

Usman makes it known that, in his tradition, they don’t use rings at all, but he says, “for the sake of blending the culture, I’m going to put it on just to make her happy.”

During the episode, Sojaboy and his brother Mohammed visit a jewelry store in Nigeria to find the perfect ring for “baby girl” – who he originally proposed to on video chat.

After sifting through a host of sparkly diamonds, Usmar makes it known that Lisa requested a simple ring.

He finally settled on something he thinks she would like, saying, “I am very sure that she’s going to complain because Lisa complains about everything.”

Usman buys a ring for 70,000 Nigerian Naira

The 90 Day Fiance star finally makes his purchase, paying 70,000 Nigerian dollars for the piece of jewelry.

It sounds like a hefty price tag, but keep in mind that this doesn’t translate to the same amount in Hamme’s home country of the United States.

It’s nowhere close to the amount that you might think.

The exchange rates fluctuate each day, but according to fx.exchangerate.com, 70,000 Naira (NGN) translates to $179.49.

While this is the going rate today, it may have been a few dollars/cents more or less based on when Usman made the purchase.

Did Usman re-propose to Lisa?

The last episode showed the odd couple hashing out a few issues before walking down the aisle — and with the wedding date only a few days away, they don’t have much time to settle their issues.

Unfortunately, the conversations turn into an argument as Usman lays down the rules about Lisa’s controlling ways, and how it has to change before they get married.

The argument ends, as an angry Lisa storms off before they have a chance to resolve their issues. This means Usman has not had an opportunity to propose to Baby Girl in person.

Guess we’ll have to wait until a future episode to see the grande proposal.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.