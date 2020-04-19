Before the 90 Days spoilers: Are Lisa and Usman still together?

It’s not every day that a famous rapper falls in love with an American woman who is almost the same age as his mother. On 90 Day Fiance, it’s all but normal.

And this is indeed the case for one of the strangest pairings on the show – 51-year-old Lisa Hamme and her 30-year-old rapper fiance, Usman Umar.

After the two met online, Usman, whose rap name is Sojaboy, popped the question via video chat, just nine months into their relationship.

So far, we’ve seen the odd couple travel to Umar’s hometown of Nigeria to get his mother’s blessing before they marry.

However, it came as a shock to Lisa, and only Lisa, that his mom did not support the relationship.

We’re not sure if she will change her mind in the coming episodes, but viewers are wondering if the odd couple stayed together when the show wrapped.

Are Lisa and Usman still together?

By all accounts, Usman and his ‘Baby Love’ are still together, and you might be surprised to learn that they got married in late 2019.

Photos have circulated online of the couple dressed in their finest Nigerian wedding garb.

There’s also a video which supposedly shows the wedding reception.

Some reports are saying that the two have since ended their marriage, but this doesn’t seem to be the case based on Hamme’s Instagram page.

A few days ago she posted a telling message for the ‘haters’ saying in part,

“Since all the negative Nelly’s have put me in a snarky ass mood if you think you can take my baby love @officialsojaboy just remember it will turn around and the exact same thing will happen to you but I don’t think he’s gonna do that to me so hate on hate on and hell yes I’m turning off the comments…”

Furthermore, five days ago, she even promoted Sojaboy’s new song, Connect, on her IG page.

I doubt she would be gracious enough to do that if they were not together.

Are Lisa and Sojaboy divorced?

We reported last month that “Despite all the speculation about the current status of Lisa and Usman’s relationship, we have learned exclusively that they are still married.”

We know this because “A friend of the Before the 90 Days cast confirmed exclusively to Monsters & Critics that reports about Lisa and Usman divorcing are not true. They are still married and are said to be doing great.”

For now, the cast members must remain mum regarding details about their relationship, so we’ll have to wait until the season ends before they can officially confirm anything.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, airs Sunday nights at 8/7 central on TLC.