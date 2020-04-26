Here’s how Lisa tested Usman to prove he wasn’t a ‘Yahoo Boy’

Usman Umar and Lisa Hamme are still going strong on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, much to the surprise of everyone.

However, ‘baby girl’ is now sharing more details about her eye-raising relationship with her rapper boyfriend –including how she tested him to make sure he wasn’t a ‘yahoo boy.’

For those who haven’t been closely following the TLC show, the 52-year-old is now in her Fiance’s home country, Nigeria to get consent from his mother for the two to get married.

So far it hasn’t gone well

Despite bringing a goat as a gift for his family, Usman’s mother has not given her blessing for “Baby Girl Lisa” to marry her 31-year-old son.

Now Hamme is sharing more details about when they first met.

Lisa says she knows Usman is legit because she tested him

Lisa opened up in a recent interview with Katie Joy for her Youtube channel, Without a Crystal Ball.

The hospice care worker shared that she was indeed skeptical when she first met Usman, also known as Sojaboy, online, three years ago–he was 29 at the time and she was 49.

“When I first met him… I honestly thought ‘oh great another yahoo boy out of Nigeria who’s gonna harass me to no end.'”

Nonetheless, she gave her now fiance “the benefit of the doubt because I don’t like that stigma, but you know Nigeria is known for that. So I really was just like playing around with him, joking, because I never, ever, expected to build a relationship.”

She shared, “I put him through every test possible to prove he wasn’t a yahoo boy.”

Who is a yahoo boy?

In case you’ve never heard the term before, it’s commonly used to describe Nigerian con artists or scammers who finesse women into giving them money.

“Many undergraduates in Nigerian universities dabble in internet fraud. Nicknamed after the international web portal [yahoo] and search engine, this perfidy has become a way of life for the young con-artists. Many of these fraudsters – dubbed “yahoo-boys” – have become filthy rich.”

How did Lisa test Usman to make sure he wasn’t a yahoo Boy?

During the interview, the 90 Day Fiance star explained just how she tested her beau. “A lot of the yahoo boys in Nigeria will never talk to you on video chat.”

She also shared, “They will text you, they will try to move you to a different application so you’re away from your friends, and they can try to seclude you. I’m not about that, oh, no, no, as you see on the show.”

Hamme says she eventually asked Usman for a photo of himself and she also checked out his Facebook page so that she could authenticate his identity. And she says that’s where it all began.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.