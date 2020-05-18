Geoffrey Paschel ‘ready to break my silence’: 90 Day Fiance star promises his own Tell All

There has been quite a bit of controversy surrounding the Season 4 cast of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, but Geoffrey Paschel just might take the top spot with his history of drug dealing, a prison stint, and the current domestic assault charges he is facing.

Now, Geoffrey is getting a chance to tell his side of the story after all.

He was reportedly snubbed from the Before the 90 Days Tell All but that won’t stop him from telling his “truth” as he hopes to put an end to the countless stories circulating the internet about him.

Geoffrey Paschel announces his own Tell All

In what looks to be at least a semi-professionally produced video, Geoffrey announced to fans that he won’t be silenced and is planning to share his side of the story concerning much of the drama surrounding him this season, both on- and off-screen.

The video starts out with Geoffrey facing the camera as he says, “Hey guys, this is Geoffrey. I am ready to break my silence.”

The controversial reality star continues his announcement, saying, “I’m ready to get the truth out there. I’m tired of hearing all this backlash from people and hearing all of the negativity, seeing all of the negativity all over nonsense.”

“So guys, I’m gonna dish it out. It’s coming,” Geoffrey says while staring into the camera.

Then, we see “Why did you go to jail?” flash across the screen and Geoffrey began to explain why he went to jail, retelling that same “I was a drug dealer” story that 90 Day Fiance fans have already heard.

But Geoffrey Paschel plans to dive into some more recent serious claims like the accusations that he raped his ex-wives. A female producer can be heard asking Geoffrey about the claims, but he doesn’t answer the question directly in this video – instead talking about how there was “a lot of fighting.”

90 Day Fiance fans can also expect him to talk about his wife giving birth in Nicaragua and whether he was there or not.

In a tearful moment, Geoffrey talks about his son Kazhem, who tragically died when he was just 13 months old.

He also talks about the domestic assault charges he is facing from an incident that took place in June 2019, saying that “is when everything turned.”

When will Geoffrey share ‘his truth’ with 90 Day Fiance fans?

One thing that Geoffrey Paschel’s Tell All teaser didn’t reveal is when and where we can expect to see this full video.

A follower did ask Geoffrey for tune-in information in the comments and the 90 Day Fiance star was quick to answer. He shared that this non-TLC sanctioned Tell All will take place on his YouTube channel but that the date and time are to be determined.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.